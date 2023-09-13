On September 8, 2023, Skylar unveiled its hair & body mists range expansion by introducing Vanilla Sky, Coconut Cove, and Peach Fields fragrances. These new additions are conveniently packaged as lightweight mists for both hair and body. Priced at $30, Skylar enthusiasts can now indulge in these weightless hair and body mists.

With a priority on satisfying the requirements of all consumers, Sarah Miller, the Vice President of Marketing at Skylar, voiced her excitement about these most recent beauty add-ons, saying:

"Skylar Hair & Body Mists are crafted to be an essential companion for those on the go, from a post-workout refresh to late afternoons at the office to long-haul travel. Effortlessly fitting into purses, gym bags, or carry-ons, our hypoallergenic mists are safe for sensitive skin, eco-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free. They're designed to keep our consumers fresh, invigorated, and inspired, no matter where life takes them."

Interested buyers can now purchase the same from Skylar's official website. Meanwhile, they can also obtain the product from beauty retailer websites like Sephora from September 19 and its retail outlets from October 13.

Skylar's hair & body mists are adaptable enough to be spritzed on everything from hair and skin to varied fabrics. This beauty brand allows a beauty enthusiast to merge layers of varied scents to form unlimited smell blends and strengthen the general fragrance.

Layering the smells for an ultimate aromatic effect

This beauty brand comprehends that an aroma is an intimate indication, and that's why they present the beauty domain with the alternative to layer multiple fragrances from their hair & body mists range.

The alluring Vanilla Sky, Coconut Cove, and Peach Fields hair & body mists from Skylar. (Image via Sportskeeda)

By incorporating distinct scents, beauty buyers can assemble their scent medleys, qualifying for an honest and memorable aromatic affair. Irrespective of blending Vanilla Sky with Coconut Cove for a tropical vanilla twisting or clubbing Peach Fields with Vanilla Sky for a fruity and heartwarming mix, the prospects are unlimited.

Scouring through the fragrances

As mentioned, Skylar's hair & body mists are an amalgamation of an honest and memorable aromatic affair for all beauty seekers.

Available in three captivating aromatic blends, these user-friendly spritzes are worth a try. Here's why:

Vanilla Sky: This charming aroma of top notes opens with traces of creamy vanilla. The heart notes expose a caramelized cedar, counting on an elegant touch of refinement and womanhood. Ultimately, the base notes supply a friendly, pacifying finish with a lovely cappuccino and sandalwood aromas. Ideal for both daytime and nighttime, this mist is both sophisticated and suitable for any event. Coconut Cove: This delightful fragrance catches the spirit of sun-kissed beaches and swinging palm trees with its creamy coconut notes. The top notes include fresh bergamot, while the heart notes comprise an exotic and creamy coconut essence. Lastly, the base notes cater to warm ambrox. With its creamy coconut notes, Coconut Cove is a rejuvenating and refreshing pick for those desiring a getaway. Peach Fields: The top notes burst open with juicy white peach and succulent raspberry, and the heart notes reveal a bouquet of delicate osmanthus. In contrast, the base notes are a significant mix of sandalwood and vanilla bean essence.

This fragrance has a vibrant and uplifting aroma, recollecting shiftless summer daytimes and breezes in the countryside.

Affordable price tags and sustainable

These aromatic indulgences provide an excellent valuation for their reasonable price. The body and hair mists are available at a price of $30, equipping the users with an elegant, long-wear aromatic experience.

With Skylar's affirmation of employing clean, mindful elements, consumers can cherish these hair & body mists in travel-friendly bottles, conscientiously assembled with 30% recycled elements. Furthermore, as per Skylar's environment-friendly motto, each bottle and cap is 100% recyclable.

Skylar newly launched three hair & body mist fragrances, namely Vanilla Sky, Coconut Cove, and Peach Fields, in an exhilarating perfume range, which can be easily incorporated into any beauty enthusiast's daily routine.

Officially launched on September 8, 2023, and available at Skylar's official website, these aromatic extravaganzas come with a price tag of $30. Furthermore, from September 19, these hair & body mists will be obtainable from the beauty retailer's website, Sephora and its outlets from October 13, 2023.