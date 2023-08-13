Burberry refillable perfume: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Luxury British design house Burberry launched its first refillable fragrance called “Goddess.” Extending the Goddess product range, the brand has also introduced the same scent in body lotion and shower gel form.

The Goddess Eau de Parfum is a luxury fragrance for women, especially for individuals who prefer gourmet scents like vanilla. The fragrance is formulated with three kinds of vanilla beans along with cocoa, lavender, and hints of ginger. Available in 30ml, 50ml, and 100ml bottles, the scent retails for $100, $129, and $168 respectively on the Burberry website.

Burberry's first refillable fragrance "Goddess" (Image via Burberry)

Burberry "Goddess" features of three kinds of vanilla

The British luxury brand's iconic and best-selling fragrance brings an old-school charm and energy that makes the brand’s line of perfumes popular. Offering a variety of exquisite scents that are considered the best companion to men and women, the scents caters to their moods in a chic, fashionable, and fragrant way.

For its latest perfume launch campaign, the British luxury brand has roped in British-French actress Emma Mackey as the new face of the Goddess perfume. The campaign’s focal point is to project an image that portrays the grace of pride, power, and strength of lionesses, further reflecting on the thought behind the scent.

The product description of the perfume on the luxury brand’s official website states:

"The power within. Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum is a story of self-discovery found through confidence, strength and kindness."

The campaign for the scent features live footage of lionesses in their natural habitat. Using the latest CGI technology, the brand has created an imaginary world wherein Emma Mackey and the pride of lionesses come together as one.

The fragrance is formulated with three distinct vanillas collected by hand and dried under the sun for five to seven weeks - a process that deepens aroma. The vanilla beans are then stored in wooden boxes to mature and wrapped in notes of bright lavender diva essence sourced from Provence. As such, the perfume has earthy notes of ginger roots and cocoa to create an aromatic balance with each unique vanilla.

The packaging of Goddess is housed in an elegant, refillable bottle. The bottle is a gabardine-inspired gold label with Burberry’s branding casted in the front as an ode to the British luxury brand’s long-standing heritage.

Moreover, the bottle is an archive-inspired design with a golden medallion. The outer-packaging is a peach box with the name and size of the fragrance embossed on a golden portion.

The Goddess Collection features: Goddess Body Lotion ($63), Goddess Eau de Parfum for women refill ($168), and the Goddess Shower Gel ($63) that are formulated with the same notes of scent as the fragrance.

Outer-packaging and bottle of "Goddess" (Image via Ulta Beauty)

The Goddess perfume and range by the British luxury brand evokes beautiful sensations with the scent of vanilla paired with lavender and other fragrant ingredients.

Ideal for women who enjoy classic and sophisticated scents, the Goddess perfume retails for $168 for 100ml. This first-of-its-kind refillable fragrance is available on the luxury brand's official website, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty.