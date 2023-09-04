5 luxury fragrances at Walmart's Beauty Glow-Up Event

Initiated on September 1 and continuing till September 24, the Beauty Glow-Up Event, courtesy of the retailing giant Walmart, is alive and kicking. This official beauty event caters to attention-grabbing discounts on varied fragrances, like Burberry, Elizabeth Arden, Coach, Calvin Klein, and more. This unique festival lets consumers save on hundreds of perfumes and beauty products.

It has always been known that Walmart, the retail giant, guarantees a bucketful of deals, from beauty items to household and electronic items. Eagered customers are going gaga over this Beauty Glow-up Event, and fragrance made its master-stroke!

Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Perfume, and 4 other fragrances oozing luxury from Walmart's Beauty Glow-up Event

After the mega Nordstrom Anniversary and Amazon Prime Day sales, Walmart has taken a few leaps forward. From impressive deals and discounts to coupons and cashback offers, this mega-retail outlet is flying high.

Check out the 5 luxury fragrances ruling Walmart's Beauty Glow-up Event.

1) Elizabeth Arden Green Tea Perfume

This is perfect for those desiring a Zen-like affair. With its stimulating mix of orange zest, amber, green tea, and peppermint touch, this perfume proffers a sensory trip. Jointly, these notes cater to a refreshing feeling on the skin.

Top notes: Orange zest

Orange zest Heart notes: Green tea

Green tea Base notes: Amber

This alluring green tea perfume from Elizabeth Arden is obtainable at $18 in Walmart's Beauty Glow-up Event.

2) Azzaro Chrome Eau de Toilette

A versatile aroma flawlessly shifts from day to night, courtesy of its aquatic and woodsy musk notes. With its gorgeous blue tint, this eau de toilette ferries the user to the panoramic Mediterranean shoreline with a long-lasting and refreshing fragrance.

Top note: Citrus

Citrus Heart note: Crisp greens and spices

Crisp greens and spices Base note: Woody and musky tones

This sensual Eau de Toilette from Azzaro Chrome is obtainable at $50 in Walmart's sale event.

3) Clinique Happy Eau de Parfum Spray

Clinique's Happy Eau de Parfum Spray delivers a rich aroma, uplifting one's spirit. Its citrusy and flowery notes fetch a burst of energy and freshness with a few spritzes.

Top note: Ruby red grapefruit and bergamot

Ruby red grapefruit and bergamot Heart note: Hawaiian wedding flower

Hawaiian wedding flower Base note: Spring mimosa

This alluring Eau de Parfum Spray from Clinique Happy is obtainable at $50 in Walmart's Beauty Glow-up Event.

4) Calvin Klein CK One Eau De Toilette

Calvin Klein CK One Eau De Toilette is a clean and refreshing fragrance perfect for those connoisseurs who desire a day-long revitalizing feeling. This globally-acclaimed eau de toilette comes in an attractive, translucent glass bottle with a silver cap.

Top notes: Bergamot and pineapple

Bergamot and pineapple Heart notes: Green tea

Green tea Base notes: Musk and amber

This sensual Eau De Toilette from Calvin Klein is obtainable at $27 in Walmart's Beauty Glow-up Event.

5) Burberry London Eau de Parfum

To experience the rich and fruity spirit of Burberry London Eau de Parfum, with its unique x Burberry check fabric design, this perfume enchants with its top notes of dark berries, seducing the senses with a blast of freshness.

The Eau de parfum comes in a sleek-looking square bottle, enveloping the user with a refreshing sensation lasting the entire day.

Top note: Dark berries

Dark berries Heart note: Jasmine

Jasmine Base note: Musky amber

This desirable Eau de Parfum from Burberry London is obtainable at $43 in Walmart's Beauty Glow-up Event.

With Walmart's Beauty Glow-up Event going strong and getting bolder daily, this retail giant has nailed it again. Apart from saving on tons of perfumes, Walmart's unique event has bestowed its revered customers with loads of attractive deals and discounts that one can never miss.

From September 1 through September 24, the revered customers can skim and scan their favored beauty items, and purchase these above-discussed 5 best fragrances at inexpensive prices from Walmart.