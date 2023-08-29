Using aloe vera for sunburn is the best decision you'll make

Using aloe vera for sunburn has become rather common with the growing popularity of the benefits it poses. Aloe vera is a natural remedy renowned for soothing sunburned skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties provide relief from sunburn discomfort. To use, cleanse the affected area gently, then apply a thin layer of aloe vera gel or fresh leaf extract, ensuring even coverage.

Reapply as needed for ongoing relief, as aloe vera moisturizes and cools the skin. Stay well-hydrated during sunburn recovery and avoid further sun exposure by wearing protective clothing and using sunscreen. Over-the-counter pain relievers may help manage pain as well. If the sunburn is severe or accompanied by alarming symptoms, consult a healthcare professional promptly. Prevention through sunscreen use is vital for sun protection.

How to use aloe vera for sunburn?

Aloe vera for sunburn (Image via Getty Images)

Step 1: To start, ensure you have either a fresh aloe vera leaf or a high-content aloe vera gel product (preferably 100% pure aloe vera gel). Optionally, you may want to have a small knife or scissors on hand for extracting gel from a fresh aloe vera leaf. Additionally, consider having a clean bowl or container ready to hold the aloe vera gel.

Step 2: If you're using a fresh aloe vera leaf, it's essential to give it a thorough wash to remove any dirt or debris. Next, take a knife or scissors to carefully cut off one of the thick, fleshy leaves from the plant.

Step 3: Lay the cut leaf flat on a clean surface. Remove any serrated edges from the leaf if they're present. Divide the leaf into smaller sections, making it more manageable. Utilize a knife or spoon to gently scrape the clear gel from the inside of the leaf, and collect the gel in a clean bowl or container. Be cautious not to include any green or yellow parts of the leaf, as these may contain compounds that could potentially irritate the skin.

Step 4: If you prefer, you can place the extracted gel briefly in the refrigerator to lower its temperature. Applying the cool gel can offer additional relief when applied to sunburned skin.

Step 5: Begin by gently cleansing the sunburned area with mild soap and water, then pat it dry using a clean towel. Take a small quantity of the chilled or room-temperature aloe vera gel and apply it directly to the sunburned skin. You can use your fingers or a clean cotton ball for this task. Spread the gel evenly across the affected area without engaging in any vigorous rubbing. Employ a delicate patting or stroking motion. Make sure to fully cover the sunburned skin with the gel.

Step 6: Give the aloe vera gel time to air dry on your skin. Avoid any contact or contact with clothing that could potentially rub the gel off immediately after application.

Step 7: You can reapply the aloe vera gel as frequently as needed, typically every 2-3 hours or whenever you experience discomfort. Continue using aloe vera until your sunburn symptoms show signs of improvement.

How does aloe vera help alleviate sunburn?

Aloe vera is a natural remedy that effectively alleviates sunburn due to its multifaceted properties. First, it contains compounds like acemannan and antioxidants, which combat inflammation at the molecular level, reducing the redness and swelling that sunburn induces.

Additionally, aloe vera's high water content—over 99%—delivers instant relief by providing a cooling sensation upon application. This soothing effect eases the burning and discomfort associated with sunburn.

Lastly, its antioxidants, such as Vitamin C and Vitamin E, combat UV-induced free radicals, minimizing long-term skin damage. Moreover, its natural antimicrobial properties help prevent infections on sunburned skin, supporting the healing process.

Now that you know how to use aloe vera for sunburn, you can follow the steps to manage it. Consultation with a medical professional is also necessary.