7 Best Prequel skin products: Gleanser, Sun barrier, and more 

Sam Ellis, a board-certified medical and cosmetic dermatologist, founded Prequel to address various skin issues. The skincare brand Prequel's goal is to enhance skin barrier function while optimizing product performance. Their products are made with tried-and-true active ingredients and are rigorously tested.

They focus on safety and efficacy and provide solutions for diverse skin types and concerns, ensuring everyone can achieve healthy and radiant skin. From aging skin and acne to hyperpigmentation, Prequel skincare offers vegan and cruelty-free products safe for individuals with prevalent skin conditions such as eczema, keratosis pilaris, rosacea, irritated and sensitized skin.

1) Gleanser

This is a non-stripping glycerin cleanser for the face and body formulated with 50% glycerin, inulin, and a unique aquaporin-stimulating active. This unique combination boosts skin suppleness and softens the skin layers. Its humectant-rich glycerin component eliminates makeup, grease, dirt, and impurities while upholding the skin's natural moisture barrier and pH level.

Its natural arginine, oat, and aloe extracts soothe and comfort dry or sensitive skin.

Price: $18 (Official website)

2) Sun barrier

This mineral sunscreen provides an optimal physical barrier while keeping moisture intact. Its lightweight, semi-transparent mineral formula and SPF 50++++ protects the skin from environmental stressors.

Aptly formulated with zinc oxide, bioactive antioxidant compounds, and bisabolol, this Prequel sunscreen comes in a peachy hue that blends into the skin for a natural-looking, radiant finish.

Price: $22 (Official website)

3) Foot Rescue Advanced Restorative Treatment

Ideal for all seasons, this foot cream is a concentrated formula of 15% pure urea, 5% salicylic acid, 2% malic acid, and petrolatum. This Foot Rescue Advanced Restorative Treatment is a multifold approach that exfoliates, softens, and hydrates dry, rough, and cracked feet while making them look soft and supple.

With regular use, it delivers baby-soft feet, eliminating dead skin, smooth, cracked heels, and even overall skin texture. This foot cream is fragrance-free, allergy-tested, and dermatologist-certified.

Price: $18 (Official website)

4) Hand Warp Cream

This is a hand-shielding cream that creates a flexible film on the skin with each use. Regular;y using this hand lotion locks the hand moisture level for a long time.

With its water-resistant film, lipids, phytosterols, and lipid layers, this hand cream prevents dryness and creates a breathable shield that never impacts normal sweat production. Its aroma-free, non-greasy, hypoallergenic, and allergy-tested formula suits all skin types.

Price: $14 (Official website)

5) Lucent-C Vitamin C Serum

Formulated with a powerful radiance-boosting vitamin C serum, it is a potent blend of L-ascorbic acid, ferulic acid, ergothioneine, niacinamide, and inulin. This Vitamin C serum provides ample antioxidant benefits, brightening and firming while catering to a glowing complexion.

Price: $23 (Official website)

6) Universal Skin Solution for Face and Body

This product's hypochlorous acid spray soothes the skin thanks to its superoxidized mixture of pure, stable hypochlorous acid, electrolyzed water, and a mineral concentrate. Daily use cleans and soothes skin, especially the sensitive, reactive, or compromised ones.

Price: $17 (Official website)

7) Urea Advanced Relief Moisturizing Lotion

This moisturizing lotion restores the face and body courtesy of its urea content that reestablishes the skin's optimal moisture levels. A perfect blend of 10% pure urea, this moisturizing lotion nourishes dry, rough, itchy, and flaky skin.

Shea butter, glycerin, and niacinamide smoothen and tone the skin, making it look healthier.

Price: $22 (Official website)

This dedication to excellence allows these seven Prequel skincare to deliver protective solutions while enhancing skin health, providing tangible results, and earning the trust and satisfaction of their customers. Anyone can purchase these Prequel skin products from their official website or verified e-commerce platforms.