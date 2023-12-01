7 best hand creams to use this winter for supple and soft hands

Winter is the time to bring the hand creams out, as this season is known for causing dry skin. Often, patchy, peeling-like effects on the hand and a cracking sensation when one flexes the palms are experienced by many. This calls for using special creams throughout the winter to protect the softness and suppleness of one's hands.

While many think there is no need to designate a separate product only to moisturize and nourish the hands, using a lotion can result in one having greasy fingers or a lingering scent that one cannot stand.

This list is a compilation of the 7 best creams that one can use during the winter for nourished, protected, and moisturized hands.

EltaMD So Silky, Avène Cold Cream, and 5 other best hand creams that are a must-try for winters

1) La Roche Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream ($10.99):

This cream is ideal for treating dry to very dry hands, leaving the skin feeling soft, hydrated, and smooth. The shea butter-infused cream soothes the hands and helps replenish the loss of moisture. Additionally, it offers up to 48 hours of hydration for dry hands that are damaged by aggressors at home, like frequent hand washing or the cold weather outside.

2) CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream ($9.74):

The CeraVe Therapeutic Cream is formulated by dermatologists to help calm and moisturize the skin. It features three essential ceramides that work together to lock in the skin’s moisture and help maintain the skin’s protective barrier. Additionally, it is infused with MVE technology, which constantly releases moisturizing ingredients for all-day nourishment.

The cream is fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and features skin-protectant dimethicone with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.

3) Avène Cold Cream Concentrated Hand Cream ($20):

Avène’s cold cream is infused with glycerin and sucralfate to help repair and hydrate dry skin with a fast-absorbing formula. This is a great cream for those who wash their hands frequently, as the brand’s studies showcase that the product lasts through five hand washes.

This rich hand cream nourishes and protects dry and damaged hands.

4) EltaMD So Silky Hand Creme ($25):

This hand cream is perfect to combat dryness during the winter and to keep the hands silky-smooth with a unique antioxidant and ceramide-rich formula designed by EltaMD. The creamy texture of the product diminishes fine lines, free radical damage, discoloration, and dehydrated skin.

The hand cream is infused with sclareolide, vitamin E, and jojoba esters that extend the skin’s hydration and protect against free radicals. EltaMD claims the product maintains moisture for up to 12 hours, even after washing hands.

5) Dove Body Love Intense Care Hand Cream ($27.90):

Dove is known for its gentle yet effective formulations, and the brand has worked its magic with this hand cream for winter as well. The cream features a fast-absorbing and non-greasy formula that offers long-lasting care for up to 48 hours, revealing smooth, radiant, and soft skin.

Dove’s cream for the hands is infused with a unique blend of ingredients designed to replenish ceramides and nutrients that strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and help retain more moisture.

6) SkinFix Barrier+ Eczema Hand Repair Cream ($20):

This cream offers relief to extremely dry, cracked, and irritated skin, especially for those who suffer from eczema. It rebuilds the skin’s barrier with the presence of two pharmaceutical ingredients that are a blend of healing botanicals, natural butter, and emollient oils.

The SkinFix Barrier+ Eczema cream has been the recipient of Allure’s 2015 and 2017 Best of Beauty Awards in the sensitive skin category.

7) L'Occitane Shea Hand Cream ($30):

This rich cream formulation for the hands is made with 20% shea butter that deeply nourishes and moisturizes the skin without leaving any greasy residue. Moreover, it comes in luxurious-looking sustainable packaging which is made from 95% recycled aluminium.

The abovementioned creams are ideal for restoring soft, supple hands during the winter. It contains skin-friendly ingredients to nourish the skin without any harmful side effects.

Every cream is available on the brand's official website as well as on leading retail platforms like Sephora, Nordstrom, and Amazon.