8 Best Summer Fridays products to buy in 2024

Summer Fridays is all over the beauty corner of Instagram and TikTok. From starting with only one product in 2018 to creating more buzzy beauty items, the brand has established itself in the market over the years.

It’s safe to say that the brand has accumulated countless devotees as their famous Jet Lag Mask has been used by A-listers like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jessica Alba. Rihanna has also been spotted holding their lip butter balm.

Social media influencers named Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Ireland co-founded Summer Fridays, focusing on creating easy-to-use products for skincare seekers who have busy lifestyles. It is a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free brand. Plus, their signature packaging is absolutely chic and pretty.

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few of your favorite products from the brand. Please let us know more in the comments.

8 Summer Fridays products to try in 2024

From skincare to makeup, Summer Fridays has created a line of effective yet fuss-free beauty regimens. We’ve curated 8 of the brand's best products that are bound to be beauty staples in anybody’s vanity.

Jet Lag Mask

Rich Cushion Cream Moisturizer

Sheer Skin Tint

ShadeDrops Milk Sunscreen

Dream Oasis Serum

CC Me Serum

Heavenly Sixteen Face Oil

Lip Butter Balm

1) Jet Lag Mask

Jet Lag Mask has a lightweight creamy texture designed as a multi-tasker—a daytime moisturizer, night cream, or in-flight skincare that’s meant to leave the skin looking radiant and renewed. With niacinamide, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid, this mask promises to revitalize parched and tired skin with moisture and nourishment so it looks supple and ready for anything.

This Summer Fridays product also has a skin-soothing cocktail of allantoin, Panthenol, cucumber extract, and bisabolol to help calm and comfort stressed complexions.

Price: $49

2) Rich Cushion Cream Ultra Plumping Moisturizer

Rich Cushion Cream Moisturizer is Summer Fridays’ silky, barrier-supporting formula that is designed to give the skin a protective veil of moisture for up to 24 hours. It is packed with a trio of well-known hydrators, glycerin, saccharide isomerate, and squalane. This moisturizer also has a plumping complex derived from hyaluronic acid, lentil fruit, watermelon, and apple to reduce fine lines and firm the complexion.

Price: $52

3) Sheer Skin Tint

Sheer Skin Tint is Summer Fridays’ skincare and makeup hybrid with a lightweight formula meant to hydrate and add a touch of color to create a flawless no-makeup look.

With hyaluronic acid and glycerin as a humectant duo and tiger grass, the product has antioxidants that can help reduce blemishes. It also has rich but lightweight emollients from vitamin E, Squalane, safflower oil, and avocado oil to lock in moisture without leaving the skin with a sticky film.

Price: $42, available in 12 shades

4) ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Milk Sunscreen

ShadeDrops Milk Sunscreen comes with broad spectrum SPF 30 protection and a lightweight serum-like formula that shields the skin from harmful UV rays and leaves it with a soft, natural finish.

With zinc oxide and antioxidant complex derived from vitamin E and ethyl ferulate, this mineral sunscreen cocoons the skin to protect it from sun damage that causes visible signs of aging while still being gentle on sensitive skin types. It also has squalane, which is incredibly moisturizing and helps create a smoother complexion.

Price: $36

5) Dream Oasis Deep Hydration Serum

Dream Oasis Serum is Summer Fridays’ weightless formula for deep hydration that features a jelly-like serum designed for quick skin absorption. It has no oiliness, sticky or heavy feeling left on the skin.

This product revives even the driest skin with some of the best hydrators like squalane, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid. It also has a skin-calming blend obtained from aloe, centella asiatica, arnica, and colloidal oatmeal to reduce the look of redness and calm irritation.

Price: $44

6) CC Me Vitamin C Serum

Summer Fridays CC Me Serum features a quick-absorbing formula filled with skin-brightening ingredients to help reveal the inner glow. With 3-O-Ethyl ascorbic acid and ascorbyl glucoside, this product injects the skin with antioxidants and collagen-boosting effects.

This skin tone corrective serum also has niacinamide to give the complexion a more youthful-looking appearance and improve skin clarity.

Price: $68

7) Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil

Heavenly Sixteen Face Oil has a rich, quick-absorbing all-in-one formula that conditions, and improves the skin’s elasticity. With a restorative cocktail of 16 non-comedogenic oils, including meadowfoam, olive, grape seed, and help oils, the face oil drenches the skin with essential fatty acids to boost radiance and keep moisture intact.

It also has plumping effects from sea buckthorn, black currant, sacha ichi, and tsubaki oils. Amino acids and antioxidants from rosehip and prickly pear oils support the skin’s natural barrier.

Price: $55

8) Lip Butter Balm

Lip Butter Balm, a celeb-approved Summer Fridays product, features a silky formula meant to give the lips instant moisture and shine day in and out. With a blend of shea and murumuru seed butter, this product naturally conditions dry, dull, and chapped lips. It also has vegan waxes and a sweet-yet-subtle natural vanilla flavor that gives the lips a luxe TLC without leaving a greasy texture.

Price: $24

Summer Fridays products, which are all about effective, fuss-free, and luxurious self-care, are perfect for those who want products that feel like a “mini staycation for the skin.”

Anybody who wants to check out what the hype is all about, these Summer Fridays products are available for purchase at the mentioned price tags on the brand website as well as Sephora, Selfridges, and Amazon.