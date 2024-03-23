8 Tinted serums for an all-in-one radiant finish

Tinted serums are the equivalent of a beauty filter in a bottle, a key to perfecting a no-makeup radiant finish. Basically a cure-all for indecisive people or those who simply want an all-in-one beauty product that slices beauty routine times in half, tinted serums are the "IT" makeup-skincare hybrid on the market.

The double-duty product blends the flawless coverage of makeup and the skincare ingredients of a serum that simplifies a routine for getting a gorgeous, flawless complexion in a single step. While tinted serums don’t cover like a foundation, they give a natural, sheer coverage that can conceal blemishes, pigmentation spots, and dark circles.

That said, tinted serums’ main job is to infuse the skin with the benefits of a serum formula with a high concentration of active ingredients to treat specific skin woes like dull complexion, dry skin, acne-prone, and oily skin.

8 Tinted serums for a radiant complexion

Tinted serums are great for skincare and makeup seekers who could use an all-rounder in their beauty arsenal. This skincare-meets-makeup hybrid beauty product homes just enough coverage for a radiant, flawless complexion while keeping the skin nourished with the active ingredients it needs.

Rose Inc Luminous Tinted Serum

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint

Typology Tinted Serum

L’Oreal Paris True Match Tinted Serum

Revlon Illuminance Serum Tint

Clarins Tinted Oleo-Serum

Jane Iredale HydroPure Tinted Serum

Ciele Tinted Serum

1) Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum

This skin tint delivers sheer, radiant makeup coverage and visible hydrating skincare that claims to moisturize complexion for up to 24 hours. With microencapsulated pigments that burst once they come in contact with the skin, the Rose Inc Skin Enhance Tinted Serum leaves the skin with a blurring effect to smoothen the look of pores and give the skin a luminous finish.

Price: $49, available in 14 shades (Rose Inc)

2) ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint

This serum skin tint brings three handy effects for a fuss-free flawless complexion: sheer, weightless coverage, serum benefits, and mineral sunscreen with SPF 40 protection. With an active blend of niacinamide, aloe leaf juice, and sodium hyaluronate, the ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint improves the look of dryness, redness, blemishes, uneven tone, and wrinkles on the skin.

It also has a dewy finish that makes the skin feel and look alive and radiant.

Price: $48, available in 30 shades (ILIA Beauty)

3) Typology Tinted Serum

Anyone looking for a silicone-free formula in tinted serums that are hydrating, lightweight, and have a natural skin finish can consider Typology Tinted Serum. With vitamin C, aloe vera, and squalane, this skin tint improves skin radiance while making sure the skin is plump with deep and long-lasting moisture.

It also has a non-clogging formula that can smoothen out blemishes on the face without causing breakouts and irritation.

Price: $30, available in six shades (Typology)

4) L’Oreal Paris True Match Hyaluronic Tinted Serum

This tinted serum packs a hydrating formula that promises coverage that is a true match to the skin. With luminous mineral pigments and 1% hyaluronic acid, the L’Oreal True Match Tinted Serum provides sheer, weightless coverage while making the skin feel and look hydrated and brightened.

Its high concentration of hyaluronic acid also leaves the complexion smoother and plumper over time.

Price: $14.99, available in 14 shades (Amazon)

5) Revlon Illuminance Serum Tint

Beauty seekers in search of all-in-one tinted serums that offer both immediate and long-term skin-enhancing effects can consider the Revlon Illuminance Serum Tint as their next staple product. With skin-brightening ginger root extract and vitamin C, it promises to even out the complexion upon application and visibly reduce dark spots over time.

It also has SPF 15 protection to protect the skin from discoloration from sun damage.

Price: $18.99, available in 16 shades (Revlon)

6) Clarins Tinted Oleo-Serum

This serum skin tint promises a long-wearing bare-skin satin finish that gives the complexion a shine-free, non-greasy glow. With a trio of oils, including hazelnut oil, jojoba oil, and vegetable squalane, the Clarins Tinted Oleo-Serum locks on moisture to keep the skin strong, smooth, and radiant.

It also has pure mineral pigments that cover imperfections in a buildable, lightweight texture that creates a natural-looking finish with eight hours of wear and hydration effects.

Price: $45, available in 10 shades (Clarins)

7) Jane Iredale HydroPure Tinted Serum

For those who want to achieve a fuss-free dewy and youthful complexion, the Jane Iredale HydroPure Tinted Serum will be right up their alley. With an ultra-hydrating formula from olive squalane and hyaluronic acid, it plumps the skin while helping even skin tone and blur age lines with its sheer makeup coverage.

It also has CoQ10 and allantoin to boost the skin’s ability to fight damage from free radicals while helping calm and soothe redness, irritation, and sensitivity.

Price: $58, available in eight shades (Jane Iredale)

8) Ciele Tint & Protect Tinted Serum

This tinted serum brings a buildable, lightweight coverage that can hide blemishes while still giving the skin a natural finish. With allantoin, niacinamide, and bisabolol, the Ciele Tinted Serum delivers soothing moisture to the skin while helping minimize the look of pores and brighten the complexion.

It also has SPF 50+ protection, a perfect fuss-free beauty solution for those looking for tinted serums that can do great things for the skin.

Price: $44, available in 13 shades (Sephora)

Tinted serums embrace the skin texture with their weightlessness, easy-to-apply consistency, skin-like finish, and skin-nourishing formulas—a true all-rounder beauty product for every beauty aficionado.

Shop for these tinted serums at the mentioned price tags on the official websites of the brands or online retail stores like Sephora, Ulta, and Amazon.

