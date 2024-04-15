4 haircare products to try from athlete-owned brands

Using high-quality haircare products is essential for maintaining healthy hair, especially considering the damage caused by sweat and environmental pollutants to hair follicles. This can lead to the accumulation of oil and product buildup on the scalp, affecting the growth and quality of the hair.

Over the years, several athletes have ventured into the realm of lifestyle brands, offering a wide range of products that cater to individuals with varied hair concerns. Athletes such as David Beckham, The Rock, and others have established brands that specialize in haircare products that offer conditioning and promote hydration.

4 haircare products from athlete-owned brands

CLEAR Legend Shampoo by Cristiano Ronaldo

Zealios Swim & Sport Shampoo by Austin Britts

Papatui Nourishing Shampoo+Conditioner by The Rock

House 99 Strip Clean Soothing Anti-Dandruff Shampoo by David Beckham

1) CLEAR Legend Shampoo by Cristiano Ronaldo

CLEAR launched an anti-dandruff shampoo in collaboration with CR7, a brand associated with Cristiano Ronaldo. This men's shampoo claims to target intense scalp issues such as sebum production, oil, and product buildup, which eventually lead to dandruff and hair loss. It contains Triple Anti-Dandruff Technology and detoxifying ingredients like sea salt.

This CLEAR Legend by Cristiano Ronaldo’s CR7 has four variations: Deep Cleanse, Cool Sport Menthol, Cooling Itch Control, and Anti-Hairfall. Each variant claims to deeply exfoliate the scalp and remove grease, product build-up, and chemical build-up. This haircare product is available for purchase on Amazon, with prices ranging from $36 to $40.

2) Zealios Swim & Sport Shampoo by Austin Britts

Zealios Swim & Sport Shampoo by Austin Britts (Image via Zealios)

Zealios is a body and haircare brand launched by Austin Britts, who is the head coach for Alameda Rugby Football Club. Among their range of haircare products is the Swim & Sport Shampoo, designed for swimmers and athletes.

This sulfate-free shampoo is claimed to be safe for color and chemical-treated hair, and it has a gentle formula that is suitable for daily use. This shampoo may effectively remove chlorine, sweat, and salt from their hair. As per the brand's website, the product contains natural ingredients like aloe vera and sunflower oil. Priced at $40, this shampoo is available on the brand's official website.

3) Papatui Nourishing Shampoo+Conditioner by The Rock

Papatui, the skincare and haircare brand founded by The Rock, offers a 2-in-1 haircare solution with their Nourishing Shampoo+Conditioner. This product claims to clean the scalp as well as nourish it deeply at the same time. With this product, there is no need to use a conditioner after shampooing.

The product is available in three variations: Cedar Sport, Lush Coconut, and Sandalwood Suede. The main ingredients of these shampoo+ conditioners are coconut oil and monoi oil. As per the website, the product provides long-lasting hydration to hair while cleaning it efficiently. Nourishing Shampoo+Conditioner is available for $7.99 at the Papatui website.

4) House 99 Strip Clean Soothing Anti-Dandruff Shampoo by David Beckham

Strip Clean Soothing Anti-Dandruff Shampoo (Image via Maleskin)

David Beckham’s brand, House 99, offers various grooming products for men. One of their haircare products is Strip Clean Soothing Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. It is a strong shampoo that could be good for people suffering from stubborn dandruff and an oily scalp. With consistent use, it might keep the flaky scalp clean and fresh.

This shampoo contains citric acid, salicylic acid, castor oil, and peppermint extract. It may help to soothe the scalp and provide relief from itchy and irritated sensitive scalps. Strip Clean Soothing Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is available for £16 (about $20) on platforms like Maleskin and Amazon.

All these haircare products from athlete-owned brands are not only meant for sports fans or sportspeople, they can be used by everyone. Try these high-quality products now!

