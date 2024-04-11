8 Sunday II Sunday haircare products designed for active women and athletes

Sunday II Sunday haircare products are trying to simplify, beautify, and redefine hair care routines for on-the-go active women and athletes. The brand is inclusive of varied hair types and textures.

Known as the ‘athleisure’ of hair care, Sunday II Sunday is a black-owned line with a range of products that are specially formulated to benefit individuals with diverse and dynamic lifestyles, like women who often work out or athletes.

Offerings include shampoos, conditioners, hair serums, and scalp scrubs that target common woes experienced by those living an active lifestyle, including excess sweat. Their formulas are scalp health-focused and all their products are cruelty-free and safe for color-treated hair.



“Our proprietary formulas have been shown to alleviate itchiness within 15 minutes and notably boost scalp health within 28 days.”

8 Best Sunday II Sunday haircare products

For women who want to amp up their haircare routines with products that focus on restoring healthy scalp, we’ve curated 8 best products designed for active women and athletes from Sunday II Sunday.

Root Refresh Micellar Rinse Dry Shampoo Alternative

Revive Me Daily Leave-In Conditioner Spray

Soothe Me Daily Scalp Serum

Edge Flourish Daily Nourishing Serum

Signature Scalp Balancing Shampoo

Signature Scalp Balancing Scrub

Curl Enhancing Leave-In Conditioner

Curl Reset Co-Wash

1) Root Refresh Micellar Rinse Dry Shampoo Alternative

The Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh is a dry shampoo alternative that contains no sulfate and benzene, and can be used to cleanse the hair and scalp. It has a blend of apple cider vinegar and Micellar water, which supposedly act as cleansing and refreshing agents in the formula.

Micellar water has a mild cleansing action known to lift dirt, oil, and impurities while leaving the scalp hydrated. On the other hand, apple cider vinegar is a scalp clarifier, which can help reduce dandruff and smooth hair cuticles to help with detangling.

Price: $31 (Brand's website)

2) Revive Me Daily Leave-In Conditioner Spray

The Revive Me Sunday II Sunday haircare product is a leave-in conditioner spray, designed for all curly hair types, from normal to thick hair thickness. This Sunday II Sunday haircare product is a texturizing spray that individuals can use for styling beach waves.

With argan oil and the brand’s Himalayan Mushroom Complex, it claims to stay lightweight on the hair while helping strands cling to moisture. It also has a sea scalp from Antarctic sea plants, which is known to balance scalp oil production and reduce dandruff, as well as bran extract that supposedly acts as hair nourishment and can help with scalp irritation.

Price: $31 (Brand's website)

3) Soothe Me Daily Scalp Serum

The Soothe Me Scalp Serum has a lightweight consistency and is designed for daily use. With Himalayan Mushroom Complex and cooling peppermint oil, the serum claims to stop inflammation and itching in just 15 minutes after application.

This Sunday II Sunday haircare product also has green tea extract, which is supposedly rich in antioxidants and can help soothe irritated skin, while helping strengthen hair follicles. The scalp and hair serum can be used directly on the scalp before styling. With consistent use, it claims to visibly improve scalp health in 28 days.

Price: $28 (Brand's website)

4) Edge Flourish Daily Nourishing Serum

The Sunday II Sunday Edge Flourish is a hair serum designed for those with breakage-prone hair caused by tension from tight hairstyles.

With an oil-based formula, the hair serum is best applied directly on the scalp before bed to supposedly provide overnight nourishment. This Sunday II Sunday haircare product also has banana extract, which contains antioxidants and vitamin B6. It appears to be known to hydrate the hair and scalp while minimizing breakage and calming irritated skin.

Price: $28 (Brand's website)

5) Signature Scalp Balancing Shampoo

The Signature Scalp Balancing Shampoo has a sulfate-free and pH-balanced formula, and claims to be safe for daily use. It can be used for all hair and curl types. It offers to relieve dryness, itch, and sweaty odor on the scalp and hair.

It has probiotics, tamanu oil, and vegan keratin. Probiotics are known to promote a healthy scalp barrier and minimize inflammation. Tamanu oil is believed to soothe, moisturize, and nourish the scalp.

Price: $20 (Brand's website)

6) Signature Scalp Balancing Scrub

The Signature Scalp Balancing Scrub is a pre-shampoo scrub featuring a dual-exfoliating formula, which individuals can use to buff away dirt, oil, and sweaty buildup on the scalp. This Sunday II Sunday haircare product is said to be suitable for those with a dry, itchy, and flaky scalp.

With sugar crystals and papaya extract, the scalp scrub promises to work as a physical and enzymatic exfoliator. Massage a handful of the scalp scrub on the wet scalp, working in a circular motion in areas with heavy buildup before rinsing.

Price: $31 (Brand's website)

7) Curl Enhancing Leave-In Conditioner

This product has a no-rinse cream formula for the strands and scalp. It can be used to soften, detangle, and nourish the curls while improving definition.

With the brand’s native-African blend of seven oils, the leave-in conditioner can be applied after cleansing to prepare the hair for styling. This Sunday II Sunday haircare product has baobab, moringa, shea, and coconut oils.

It can also be applied to add moisture to dry and frizzy hair in between wash days. This Sunday II Sunday haircare product is supposedly safe for color-treated curly and oily hair.

Price: $26 (Brand's website)

8) Curl Reset Co-Wash

This is a creamy, non-foaming, and non-sudsing wash formula designed to refresh and reset curls in between full wash days.

With the brand’s proprietary Frizz Resist Complex and a native-African 7-oil blend, including baobab and moringa oil, the hair wash can be used to cleanse, detangle, and nourish the hair. It is supposedly safe to use on all hair types, including color-treated hair.

Price: $26 (Brand's website)

For active women and athletes who want hair grooming products that work as hard as they do, these Sunday II Sunday haircare products are available for purchase at the mentioned prices on the official website, as well as on Ulta, Sephora, and Amazon.

Most of these Sunday II Sunday haircare products are also available in travel-friendly sizes and in curated hair kits for traveling, post-gym hair care routines, and daily hair washing routines.