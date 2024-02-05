Ways to exfoliate scalp the right way and its benefits

If you have a personalized daily hair care routine, it is important to exfoliate scalp as well. Scalp care is as important as skin or hair care, as it is constantly exposed to pollution and heat. This causes bacteria to build up on the scalp, which is why keeping the scalp clean will help our hair look great.

Neglecting the scalp can lead to bad hair quality and dandruff. Shampooing daily or twice a week is not enough to remove excess build-up, and the scalp needs to be treated and cleaned with more attention and care. This is where scalp scrubs come into play, as they help us exfoliate the scalp and get better results.

Exfoliate scalp: Understanding scalp exfoliation

What is scalp exfoliation? (Image by Erick Larregui/Unsplash)

This implies getting rid of dead skin cells, oil, as well as any form of extra accumulation. The scalp should be scrubbed with scalp shampoo or scalp scrub.

Due to its tenderness, one should not use too much force when scrubbing the head, and it should be done gently at all times, as excessively rubbing the scalp makes it sore. Only twice a week should the scalp be exfoliated.

Best process to exfoliate your scalp

The first step is to massage your hair and scalp (Image by Matthew Tkocz/Unsplash)

Use an exfoliating shampoo, scrub, and brush your scalp to exfoliate it. After putting shampoo on your hair, massage it softly. All chemicals and dead skin will disappear completely with this procedure and, in turn, impart all the nutrients needed for the hair to be healthy. Dry scalp scrubs are also a great way to get rid of any excess buildup.

Now, use the exfoliating brush to clean your hair and scalp by gently combing and removing the unwanted stuff. The gentle rubber tips on the brush successfully clean the scalp and exfoliate it. Next, you have to wash it out with water and rinse thoroughly to have a clean and healthy scalp.

Hair products with salicylic acid can also help with the process. Using aloe vera as part of exfoliation can help heal skin that is damaged and needs repair.

Benefits of exfoliating scalp

Makes the hair long and strong (Image by Pablo Merchan Montes/Unsplash)

Exfoliating your scalp the right way can help you enjoy several benefits.

Improves circulation - Massaging the scalp can improve blood circulation in the scalp.

Gets rid of dandruff - Cleaning the scalp gets rid of all the damaged and dead skin.

Promotes better scalp health - The scalp is clean from all kinds of dust and oil, which improves scalp health.

Removes all dead skin - As discussed earlier, you can exfoliate your scalp to remove all the extra dry skin flaking from the scalp.

Makes the hair shiny and unbreakable - Once the scalp is clear, hair growth and hair quality tend to increase.

Releases stress - Scalp massage can help reduce stress. Washing your hair or shampooing can even release stress by releasing hormones that can make you relax.

Downsides of exfoliating the scalp

Use the correct products to exfoliate scalp as it is fragile (Image by Gebrielle Henderson/Unsplash)

Your scalp skin is actually quite fragile. Every scrub, hair brush, or shampoo could have some strong substances that can negatively impact your scalp. In the process of exfoliating, these brushes may cause breakages in your hair strands and remove unnecessary hair. Bleeding may follow the case of scalp exfoliation, although in less severe cases.

Hence, it is essential to select the right items and adhere to a strict routine. Don’t exceed exfoliation twice a week with this procedure. If you notice any product you are allergic to, refrain from using it immediately and seek medical advice accordingly. To make sure the scalp is properly exfoliated, seek a trichologist's guidance.

So, remember to care not only for your face and skin but also your hair and scalp. Do not overdo it. Choose the right product and the right process and start your journey to long and healthy hair.