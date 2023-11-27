Here’s everything you need to do for a hydrated scalp

In our busy schedules, we often forget about taking care of ourselves. A hydrated scalp is a must for people to at least look presentable in social gatherings. A dry scalp feels uncomfortable because of constant itchiness, soreness, hair loss, and even dandruff.

The common causes for not having a hydrated scalp are changes in weather, grim hair products, serious health problems, and many more. Fret not, opting for natural methods and at-home remedies can really escalate the chance of having a hydrated scalp.

The article will explore all the causes responsible for a dry scalp and potential treatments for a healthy hydrated scalp.

Hydrated scalp: Causes of dry scalp and treatment

To have a hydrated scalp, one should use at-home treatments (image by freepik on freepik)

There are many factors responsible for a dry scalp. It could be changes in weather, too much hair washing, using hard hair products, dandruff, dehydration, etc. There are some not-known medical conditions that can keep you from having a hydrated scalp such as eczema, tinea capitis (scalp ringworm), psoriasis, and actinic keratoses.

Knowing the actual cause, getting it treated, and moisturizing your scalp is important. We will now discuss treatments for these causes in detail.

1. Eczema (Dermatitis)

Eczema is one of the common causes of a dry scalp. Eczema is also known as atopic dermatitis. Treatments like applying salicylic acid to your scalp, using anti-dandruff shampoos, and you can also get medications like antihistamines, emollients, biologics, and corticosteroids.

2. Scalp Psoriasis

It is a chronic disorder that can cause dryness due to the intensifying skin cells. To treat scalp psoriasis, individuals should use medicated shampoos, salicylic acid, taking light therapy, and prescribed medicines like corticosteroids, tazarotene, coal tar, and many more biological medicines.

3. Dandruff

Dry scalp can be caused by many types of dandruff. Trying shampoos that have ketoconazole and pyrithione zinc in them is quite effective. To treat it effectively, one must consult a dermatologist to know the root cause.

4. Other Causes

Other causes of dry scalp are dehydration, getting in contact with extreme temperatures, and using harsh products for hair. Depending on how serious the condition is, it is advised to consult a doctor.

Natural remedies for a hydrated scalp

Moisturize dry scalp for overall hair health (image by freepik on freepik)

To attain a hydrated scalp, it is necessary to treat your hair with proper care and consult professional advice from a doctor depending on the seriousness of the condition.

Using coconut oil will help improve hair health as it has moisturizing and antifungal properties. Tea tree oil has properties like antiseptic, antifungal, and antibiotic. Using it on your scalp will do the trick. Mixing aloe vera with some essential oils and massaging into your scalp will enhance hair growth. Apple cider vinegar is rich in antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties which helps in removing bacteria and fungi from the scalp. Witch hazel helps in reducing inflammation and works as a strong astringent. Combining baking soda and olive oil together, and applying it to your scalp will improve hair health as it has moisture, exfoliation, and antifungal properties. Bananas work for dandruff as well as for dry scalp by moisturizing the scalp. Yogurt and eggs when mixed together, give excellent result by soothing and exfoliating the scalp as it has nourishing properties. Avocado is rich in fatty acids whereas jojoba oil has anti-inflammatory properties which helps in moisturizing the scalp.

To conclude, we can say that these home remedies are surely very effective. It is pivotal to look out for precautions before using any type of treatment on your scalp.

Essential oils should be mixed with carrier oils to avoid any reaction, check for allergies, and choose branded hair products in order to have optimal results. Consult a doctor and take proper care of your scalp for a healthy hydrated scalp.