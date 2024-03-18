Two must-haves for keeping hair looking and smelling good that is seeing a buzz in the hair care scene currently are hair perfumes and hair serums. Both provide a finishing touch or a quick refresh to the hair, especially in between hair wash days.

While these two hair care products can provide a range of similar effects, their formulation and application couldn’t be any more different. While hair perfumes are typically lightweight and water-based, hair serums have mostly silicone-based formulas. Hair perfume mists are best used on dry hair while hair serums are best applied on freshly washed, wet, or damp hair.

What are hair perfumes?

Hair strands can absorb pungent odors that linger. This is where hair perfumes come in, giving the hair a quick refresh with its lightly fragranced formula. Besides aromatic fragrances, hair perfumes or hair mists may also include vitamins and minerals, aimed at keeping the tresses shiny and soft.

Pros and cons of hair perfume

Some benefits of hair perfumes include:

Hair perfumes provide a lasting scent. Unlike regular fragrances, they are specially formulated for hair, so there are less amounts of drying ingredients like alcohol.

They are multi-tasking hair products, supposed to remove the stench from hair while helping to seal in moisture.

Being a water-based product, it could help remove greasiness from hair.

Some drawbacks of hair perfumes:

Hair perfumes still contain alcohol, although less than traditional perfumes. They can still have a drying effect on some hair types.

They can worsen scalp irritation and dandruff symptoms.

What are hair serums?

Serums for hair are silicone-based hair products, that are supposed to coat strands and seal the cuticles. It serves as protection from dirt, dust, pollution, heat damage, and harsh sun rays.

Some hair serums also have light-reflecting effects that may give tresses a smoother and shinier look.

Pros and cons of hair serum

Some benefits of hair serums include:

Claims to keep hair frizz-free by smoothening texture and flyaways.

Serves as a protective layer for hair from heat damage from styling tools.

Intends to have hydrating effects on hair.

Some drawbacks of using a hair serum:

When used more than the recommended amount, hair serums can leave a greasy feeling.

Hair serums are not meant to be massaged into hair roots. They can lead to scalp build-up and clog pores.

Differences between hair perfumes and hair serums

Both hair perfumes and hair serums can give the tresses a quick touch-up but in different ways.

The water-based formulations of hair perfumes are primarily meant for refreshing dull and tired hair and making it smell good, while hair serums are meant to add shine and make the hair feel and look smoother.

Both hair care products have hydrating ingredients, but their potency is different. While a hair perfume can inject the hair with a quick boost of hydration, the effect is not long-lasting.

Meanwhile, a hair serum typically has an oil-rich formula that deeply nourishes and moisturizes the hair without the drying effects of alcohol in hair perfumes. Serums may also feature ingredients to help strengthen the hair and support hair growth, like proteins, which are not typically found in hair perfumes.

Hair perfumes are best used on dry hair wherein the strands can easily soak up the moisture and fragrance it provides. On the other hand, clean wet hair benefits best when a hair serum is applied, allowing the serum to penetrate more effectively.

Key takeaways

Choosing between hair perfumes and hair serums comes down to what the hair requires. If the hair could use a fragrant touch-up in between washes, opt for a hair mist. For hair that needs a bit of frizz care, a dime-sized amount of hair serum might be a better option.

