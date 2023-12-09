Winter 2023: 7 best hair serums for frizzy hair type

Hair serums for frizzy hair play a pivotal role in maintaining the health and appearance of hair during winters. Extreme frizziness due to the cold and dry weather leaves hair brittle, static, and unmanageable. The beauty industry has an array of serums that are designed to combat this frizz and restore luster to winter-tortured tresses.

Winter weather often brings lower humidity levels, and indoor heating systems further contribute to dry air. This combination strips moisture from the hair shaft, causing it to become porous and prone to frizz. Additionally, constant transitions between cold outdoor air and warm indoor environments can lead to static electricity, which may also impact hair health.

Serums for frizzy hair combat winter frizz by replenishing lost hydration, sealing the cuticle with silicones and oils to prevent excessive moisture absorption, and imparting a smooth, glossy finish. Their lightweight formulations also control static electricity, reducing flyaways and maintaining a polished look in dry winter conditions.

Here are the 7 best serums for frizzy hair in Winter 2023, designed to combat the season's harsh effects and leave frizzy hair smooth, shiny, and manageable.

Best hair serums for frizzy hair in Winter 2023

1) Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum ($30)

Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum is highly effective for frizzy hair due to its innovative formula. Packed with nourishing ingredients, it not only tames frizz but also strengthens and repairs hair bonds, leaving locks smooth, resilient, and shiny. The serum's unique blend works to enhance manageability and combat the effects of dryness, making it an excellent choice for those seeking to transform frizzy hair into a sleek and healthy mane.

Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

2) Moroccanoil Intense Smoothing Frizz Control Hair Serum ($30)

Moroccanoil Intense Smoothing Frizz Control Hair Serum is a highly effective solution for frizzy hair due to its infusion with argan oil, which nourishes and hydrates the hair. The serum's intense smoothing properties help create a protective barrier, taming frizz, and leaving the hair remarkably sleek, manageable, and infused with a healthy shine.

Moroccanoil Intense Smoothing Frizz Control Hair Serum is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store

3) Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum ($54)

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum is ideal for frizzy hair due to its blend of precious oils that deeply nourish and hydrate. The serum effectively smoothens the hair cuticle, reducing frizz and imparting a weightless shine, making it a luxurious solution to transform and tame unruly locks.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

4) BondiBoost Frizz Fix Hair Serum ($24)

BondiBoost's Frizz Fix Hair Serum is a potent solution for frizzy hair, effectively addressing winter-induced dryness and unruly locks. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this serum hydrates, smoothens, and provides a protective barrier, leaving hair visibly healthier, more manageable, and free from the clutches of frizz.

BondiBoost's Frizz Fix Hair Serum is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

5) COLOR WOW Pop + Lock Frizz Control + Glossing Serum ($20)

COLOR WOW Pop + Lock Frizz Control + Glossing Serum is a stellar choice for combating frizzy hair. This serum effectively tames frizz, imparts a glossy finish, and provides long-lasting control, leaving hair smooth and vibrant. Its dual-action formula not only fights frizz but also enhances the overall shine of the hair, making it a valuable addition to any winter hair care routine.

COLOR WOW Pop + Lock Frizz Control + Glossing Serum is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

6) Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum ($45)

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum is one of the top choices for frizzy hair due to its unique blend of honey, propolis, and botanical extracts. The serum deeply nourishes and repairs hair, providing essential hydration, sealing the cuticle to combat frizz, and leaving locks with a silky, smooth finish.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Repair Serum is available on the brand's official website and Sephora's online store.

7) John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum ($10.49)

A classic in the fight against frizz, John Frieda's Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum is formulated to instantly transform coarse, unruly hair. It penetrates the hair shaft, creating a barrier against humidity and leaving the hair sleek and shiny.

John Frieda's Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum is available on Walmart's online store and Amazon.

Say bye to winter frizzy hair with these top notch hair serums for 2023. Whether one prefers the reparative power of Olaplex, the richness of Moroccanoil, or the luxury of Kérastase, there's a serum to suit every need. Incorporate these serums into the winter hair care routine to enjoy smooth, shiny, and frizz-free locks throughout the season.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q.1 Which serum is best for frizzy hair?

Answer: Moroccanoil Intense Smoothing Frizz Control Hair Serum is considered one of the best serums for frizzy hair to combat winter frizz in 2023.

Q.2 How to get rid of frizzy hair in 5 minutes?

Answer: To quickly get rid of frizzy hair in 5 minutes, apply a smoothing serum, which helps by moisturizing, sealing the cuticle, and providing instant smoothness for a polished look.

Q.3 Is serum or oil better for frizz in winters?

Answer: Serum is preferable for frizz as its lightweight formula, often enriched with silicones, effectively controls frizz without weighing down the hair, offering a smoother finish.