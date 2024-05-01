4 Best David Beckham magazine covers of all time

David Beckham is one of the most popular football players of all time. He made his debut as a professional footballer at the age of 17 with Manchester United where he reached great heights. After he left Manchester United in 2003, David went on to play for teams like Real Madrid, AC Milan, and LA Galaxy.

He is also the first English football player to have won different league titles in 4 different countries. He is recognized as a global icon and ambassador for football to date. He retired in 2023 at the age of 38 after a career spanning over 20 years.

Due to his immense popularity, the football star has graced the covers of numerous magazines over the years. Let's take a look at some of the best ones.

Exploring David Beckham's 4 best magazine covers

Team SK has curated a list of four stunning magazine covers featuring David Beckham:

British Esquire (September 2012)

People (November 2015)

British GQ (March 2016)

Legend (April 2017)

1) British Esquire (September 2012)

Expand Tweet

David Beckham appeared on the cover of British Esquire's September 2012 edition. While the headline of the cover photo read, "Our British style special," the tagline mentioned:

"David Beckham not on the team, still in the game."

David looked dapper in a white tee, red and blue plaid shirt, and dark blue denim jeans with a brown belt. He sported a subtle beard on his face and his dark brown hair was slicked back perfectly.

In an interview with the same publication, the football star expressed how he wanted to be remembered:

“I want to be remembered firstly as a good and successful footballer because that’s what I’ve done for many years. And then who knows after that?”

2) People (November 2015)

People magazine cover (Image via People.com)

Labeled as the Sexist Man Alive, Beckham was featured on the People Magazine cover for the November 2015 issue. He donned a grey round-neck t-shirt and flaunted his blonde hair color. The tagline of the cover photo read:

"Tough and Tender David Beckham, Sexiest Man Alive"

The cover described Beckham as "a romantic husband, a devoted dad," and a person who likes to vacuum as well. While speaking to the publication about being honored with the title, here's what he said:

"It’s a huge honor, And I’m very pleased to accept.”

3) British GQ (March 2016)

British GQ magazine cover (Image via GQ.com)

In 2016, David Beckham graced a total of 5 British GQ magazine editions. He was photographed by Marc Hom, Inez Van Lamsweerde Vinoodh Matadin, Nadav Kander, and Vincent Peters for the different cover photos. In one of the covers (March 2016 edition), David sported a very stern look with a beard and slicked-back hair.

Editor of British GQ, Dylan Jones, appreciated Beckham's visuals and commented:

“David Beckham really has a golden aura about him these days, a star quality burnished by a dedication to self-improvement."

4) Legend (April 2017)

Legend magazine cover(Image via Legend Magazine)

In the April 2017 edition of Legend magazine, Beckham appeared on a black and white cover. He was dressed in a crisp shirt that had the initials "KC" embroidered over the pocket, referring to the Kent & Curwen brand. He spoke to the publication about his collaboration with the apparel brand and its creative director, Daniel Kearns.

"My sons are also very into Kent & Curwen and constantly raid my closet. It’s also about creating collections with multigenerational appeal,” David commented.

More about David Beckham

David is married to fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham, who was part of the hit 1990s music band Spice Girls. Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday with close family and friends in attendance. David even shared a fun moment from the party, where all the girls from the band were dancing to one of their hit songs, Stop.

On the work front, David Beckham is the co-owner of a football team called Inter Miami CF, which recently signed legendary player Lionel Messi. Moreover, David is also the co-owner of Salford City, a football club in Greater Manchester, England.