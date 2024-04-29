5 Best compression socks for running in 2024

Whether someone’s running a single mile or 10, switching from an ordinary pair of socks to compression socks can be a game changer to a better running performance and recovery. While a piece of clothing will not magically make someone run faster, compression clothing for runners, including socks, is known to reduce muscle pain, damage, and inflammation.

But not all compression socks are the same—they come in various compression levels, heights, material blends, and even comfort levels. Moreover, some of them are made for running, while others are best worn hours or even days before a race and can offer other benefits beyond running, like treating varicose veins and edema.

Top 5 compression socks for running

Team Sportskeeda has curated the 5 best compression socks for running, which include socks with different compression levels.

Sockwell Modern Mountain

Swiftwick Aspire Twelve

CEP The Run Compression Tall Socks 4.0

Bombas Performance

2XU Vectr

1) Sockwell Modern Mountain Compression Crew Socks

A moderate (15-20mmHG) graduated compression socks; this pair has four zones of graduated compression that claim to reduce running fatigue and minimize swelling. With a medium cushion sole, arch support, and the brand’s Accu-fit technology, it’s supposed to give the wearer maximum comfort.

Its fabric blends Merino wool, nylon, Alpaca, and spandex. Get it in small/medium, medium/large, large/extra-large, and extra-extra-large sizes and in black and khaki colors.

Price: $29.99 (Sockwell)

2) Swiftwick Aspire Twelve Compression Socks

Using even, firm (20-30mmHG) compression throughout, this pair of socks can be used by runners who want to stabilize their muscles while running to help improve performance and reduce post-running fatigue.

With a thin, breathable blend of Olefin, nylon, and spandex that is supposed to wick moisture and keep the feet dry and blister-free and a knee-high design, it’s suitable for running longer distances. It’s available in sizes SM, MD, LG, and XL and only in black.

Price: $29.99 (Swiftwick)

3) CEP The Run Compression Tall Socks 4.0

Another firm (20-30mmHG) compression socks, this pair has a mesh-like structure on the calves, ventilation beds on the toe, and air channels on the footbed that are supposed to add breathability and comfort during activities and it comes with a blister-free guarantee as well.

With Smart Dry Extreme Air Technology, the polyamide and spandex blend material adapts to weather conditions, so it stays warm in cooler weather and dry and cool during warmer weather.

Get the pair in III, IV, and V sizes and colors: petrol/dark red, white/black, black/white, ocean/petrol, pink/black, blue/black, olive/black, violet/black, blue/off white, lime green/white.

Price: $59.95 (CEP Compression)

4) Bombas Performance Compression Socks

It is another pair of firm (20-30mmHG) compression performance socks that is supposed to relieve soreness with its graduated compression design as well as give the feet extra support with its strategic zone cushioning. It has airflow venting and Hex Tec technology, which claims to wick away sweat and keep the feet dry and cool.

It’s available in small, medium, and large sizes and colors charcoal, black, light grey, pink lotus, ocean fog, and midnight storm.

Price: $36 (Bombas)

5) 2XU Vectr Cushion Crew Socks

A crew sock with a moderate (15-20mmHG) compression rating, this pair features zoned mesh ventilation for maximum breathability as well as anti-abrasion toe construction. SXU’s X-Lock technology claims to provide the feet with advanced arch and plantar support that can help reduce blistering.

Its material of choice, a blend of nylon and lycra, is supposed to be quick-drying, which helps keep the feet dry and cool throughout the race. Get it in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes and colors black/titanium, white/grey, surf/white, weathervane/white, acai/white, and forest green/white.

Price: $19.99 (2XU)

These are the 5 best compression socks for runners, which can improve circulation and reduce swelling, inflammation, and muscle pain before, during, and after a race. For anyone who wants to recover faster after running, these items are available for purchase at the prices mentioned above on the brands’ official websites and in stores like Amazon.

