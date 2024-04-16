5 WNBA players who revealed their beauty habits

Several WNBA players have become beauty lifestyle and beauty product influencers in recent years, collaborating with cosmetic giants like Glossier and Nyx.

WNBA stars have been open about beauty secrets that keep them fresh even with the physical exertion on the courts. From pre-game makeup to skincare routines, these beauty enthusiasts have kept their fans updated about their skincare and beauty routines.

Skylar Diggins Smith, Natalie Achonwa, and Lexie Brown are amongst WNBA players who stay true to the mindset—"When you look good, you play good."

5 beauty habits followed by WNBA players

Natalie Achonwa

Skylar Diggins Smith

Stefanie Dolson

Lexie Brown

Kalani Brown

1.Natalie Achonwa

The Minnesota Lynx player spoke with Brooke Devard in 2023 about her beauty habits. The 31-year-old mentioned that she rocked her curls in protective styles and switched things up with braids and sew-ins.

In a 2023 exclusive interview with IntoTheGloss, Natalie Achonwa said about her beauty habits and self-care regimen:

"Throughout college I wore a lot more makeup than I do now. Then I read that if you take care of your skin and keep your eyebrows done, that should be all you need."

The WNBA player also disclosed to IntoTheGloss that she used Aveeno Positively Radiant moisturizer for the day but during her nighttime routine, she used Neutrogena Naturals Purifying Cleanser, Oil-Free Acne Wash, Olay moisturizer, Mango Balm Dotcom, and sometimes Aveeno Oat Mask with Pumpkin Seed Extract.

After her bath and before she went to bed, Natalie said she used the Aromatherapy Stress Relief Lotion.

Her makeup products included the Glossier foundation, concealer, and milk jelly cleanser.

2. Skylar Diggins Smith

The Point Guard for Seattle Storm shared some beauty insights with Allure in 2023. On the importance of a beauty routine, the 33-year-old player said:

"Taking care of myself is the game before the game. It helps me set my mind up for whatever's next."

Skylar Diggins Smith revealed that she applies mascara, moisturizer, and bronzer during games as she prefers to be light on the court. Skincare is also an important part of Digins Smith's habit as she restored her body's balance with a daily cleansing and moisturizing routine.

Just like Natalie Achonwa, Diggins Smith stated that she used products from Aveeno, specifically their Positively Radiant 60-second-in-shower facial.

3. Stefanie Dolson

The Washington Mystics player said on makeup and pre-game prep:

"When I put on makeup, I don't really think about looking pretty—I want to look cool, I want to look like a bad*ss. I love to draw, and makeup is just art that uses the face as a canvas. I wear makeup every time I play, but nothing too extra because I don't want to get it all over my uniform."

The 32-year-old WNBA player disclosed to IntoTheGloss that she loved graphic liners, and bright color palettes and prefers inexpensive and drugstore makeup.

Stefanie Dolson disclosed that her preferred products included CoverGirl concealer stick foundation, Boy Brow bronzer, waterproof Maybelline mascara, Nyx liquid eyeliner, and eye palettes from both Morphe Eye and Pat McGrath Eye.

When tired, the WNBA player said she would rest the next day and take her dog out as it helped her relax.

4. Lexie Brown

The 29-year-old Los Angeles Sparks player revealed to IntoTheGloss that she liked a simpler beauty routine and it was only recently she started having lash extensions- something that she had come to love.

"In terms of beauty, I like whatever makes my life easier. I started doing eyelash extensions three years ago and it changed everything for me."

She got sew-ins for her hair and acrylic nails to avoid biting them off. Once in a while, the WNBA player would also get massages but most of the time she worked out to stay active.

5. Kalani Brown

The Dallas Wings player revealed to Glossier that she had always been into beauty from her high school days but it wasn't until she went to Baylor that she started taking it seriously.

Her go-to products included Enzyme Cleansing Gel from Mario Badescu, Rose and Witch Hazel Toner, Hyaluronic cream, Glossier Priming Moisturizer, Facial Spray with Aloe and Rose, and Flower and tonic mask among others.

On her beauty routine, Brown said:

"I used to only use water and occasionally alcohol on my face, and apparently, that's seriously bad. Now that I have all these skincare products, I think the least they can do is make me feel clean."

These WNBA players have employed a holistic approach towards beauty-- through physical exercise and skincare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback