How to safely remove eyelash extensions at home? Top tips and other details explored

Eyelash extensions have been a popular beauty trend lately. This eyelash extension trend cancels out the requirement to put on a pair of false lashes every time one does their makeup. But our hectic schedules make it tough for us to go for appointments to touch up the extension or even remove it. Hence, many resort to removing it at home. It saves time as well as money.

Whether it is safe or not is the first factor that pops into our head when talking about eyelash extensions removal at home. Even though it is recommended to leave eyelash extension removal to the pros, there are safe ways you can remove them at home with some DIY process.

“Professionally trained lash techs have lash extension removers (cremes, gels, and liquids) from the companies they purchase from,” said licensed esthetician Christina Clark as per Greatist.

However, it is very much possible to remove eyelash extensions at home with precision. But it is always an important skill to own in case you are running short on time. Our team has done the research for you on tips to remove eyelash extensions safely at home.

Tips on removing eyelash extensions safely at home

The easiest trick to know during eyelash extension removal at home is to do exactly what your lash stylist asks you not to do. Before starting to remove the lashes make sure to have a proper work area that is well-lit, spacious, and comfortable. Let’s explore some safe tips to remove eyelash extensions on your own:

1. Try not to pluck

You may get the urge to pluck your, pulling or plucking your extensions will only make it worse. No matter how careful you are, the chances of plucking out natural lashes. Moreover, it also weakens the natural lashes.

2. Go for a hot shower

To speed up the lifecycle of the extensions, take a hot shower. The lash stylist will advise you exactly the opposite of this. However, when taking the shower make sure not to touch the lashes or pull them out.

3. Use oil-based products

Again, any lash tech will recommend you to keep oil-based products away from the lash extension. Doing the opposite will expedite the process of removal. Oil or glycerin-based products help in dissolving adhesive.

4. Use steaming

Boil some water and transfer it to a bowl, face the bowl, so the steam hits the face. Keep a safe distance from the rim of the bowl, making sure you do not burn your face. For a better effect, drape a towel around your head to trap the steam.

5. Cleanse face

After successfully removing the lashes, ensure to clean the face with a good cleanser. This will remove any residue of the extension, remaining oil, or adhesive. Use any cleanser that is well-suited to your skin.

Removal of eyelash extensions is not the last step in the process. The aftercare is super important, because of the adhesive and oil residue. Pamper your natural lashes as much as you can. Use castor oil or any other oil that is effective. For better application, clean a mascara wand, dip it in the oil, and apply it on the lashes, to ensure even application. Many tend to use magnetic falsies to enhance their look after eyelash extensions removal.