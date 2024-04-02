8 Best drugstore makeup brands to explore in 2024

Drugstore makeup brands offer quality at affordable prices. Beauty enthusiasts have begun to appreciate drugstore makeup because of their innovative formulas and ability to cater to a wide range of products.

As high-end makeup brands are highly coveted by many, drugstore makeup brands have also begun to match up to their standards. Drugstore makeup brands keep up with innovative trends and give you quality on a budget, and they are accessible and easy to find.

Some drugstore makeup brands offer cruelty-free options and they also give room for experimentation without making one feel guilty about splurging.

When choosing any drugstore makeup brand, ensure you consider your skin type, their color range, and your personal preferences to select the products that suit you best.

This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Maybelline and 7 other Best drugstore makeup brands to explore in 2024

Elf cosmetics and skincare

Revlon

Flower Beauty by Drew

Physicians formula

Maybelline

L'Oreal Paris

NYX professional makeup

CoverGirl

1.Elf cosmetics and skincare

e.l.f Cosmetics is an acronym for Eyes Lips Face. This American drugstore makeup brand is renowned for its creation of high-quality and trendy makeup and skincare products at very accessible prices. It has gained plenty of loyalists because of its vegan and cruelty-free options.

E.L.F has made a name for itself by providing affordable products with quality formulas, having trendy and diverse options, and how it can be easily accessed. They have a vast offering of eyes, lips, and face makeup products.

2. Revlon

Revlon beauty brand boasts a rich history dating back to 1932. The brand made a name for itself by producing high-quality makeup products with bold colors, while being accessible at the same time.

From creating the first opaque nail polish, Revlon has grown to become a household name. They also gained recognition for transcending the traditional muted colors and going for vibrant and bold colors for lips and eyes.

The drugstore makeup brand is known for catering to a wide audience of beauty enthusiasts.

3. Flower Beauty by Drew

Flower Beauty is a brand that was established by famous actress Drew Barrymore. It is a drugstore makeup brand that provides quality makeup products at very affordable prices, making them accessible to everyone.

Inspired by the actress' love for makeup, the brand was founded to democratize beauty. The brand has gained a lot of loyal followers because of its easy-to-use products and playful aesthetics. They also offer a vast range of eyes, lips, and face makeup and makeup tools.

4. Physicians' formula

Physicians Formula is another drugstore brand that has carved a niche for itself in the world of beauty. The brand made a name for itself by offering a special blend of science and natural ingredients.

Founded in 1973, Physicians Formula is committed to providing healthy beauty solutions for all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin. The drugstore makeup brand stands out for having products that are hypoallergic and dermatologist-tested, and for also having scientific-backed formulas.

5. Maybelline

Maybelline New York, also referred to as Maybelline, is a renowned makeup brand. It was founded in 1914 in Chicago and has since grown to become a household name, gracing the shelves of stores in more than 120 countries.

The makeup giant has gained a lot of loyal followers due to its ability to offer high-quality makeup products at very affordable prices. They are also known for drawing inspiration from the edge of New York while also keeping up with the trends.

Some of their popular products are the Maybelline Fit Me Foundation, The Falsies mascara, and the Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick.

6. L'Oreal Paris

L'Oreal Paris, shortly referred to as L'Oreal, is a global cosmetic brand. It is known for its unique blend of science and luxury. They offer a vast range of makeup products with science-backed formulas and luxurious textures.

Founded in 1909, L'Oreal has an unwavering commitment to delivering high quality and luxury at affordable prices, while also celebrating diversity and boosting confidence with the use of science.

7. NYX professional makeup

NYX Professional makeup, referred to as NYX, is a renowned makeup brand that seamlessly blends quality with affordability. They cater to newbies, makeup enthusiasts, and professionals, providing a vast of products in different varieties.

The brand was established in 1999 and has since then risen to the top of the beauty industry with makeup products that exude vibrant energy and creative spirit.

8. CoverGirl

CoverGirl is another leading American cosmetics brand that is renowned for its accessibility, inclusivity, and trendy makeup products. The brand boasts a long history of innovation, their first clean makeup was introduced in 1961 and their first certified cruelty-free product was unveiled in 2018.

Some of their popular products include Outlast All Day Lipcolor, TruBlend Foundation, and Super Curl Lash Mascara.

These drugstore makeup brands make quality beauty products accessible to a wide reach of consumers.