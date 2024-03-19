Should one apply mascara before or after false eyelashes?

Mascara and false eyelashes are like the evergreen duo that accentuates the beauty of the eyes. Those fuller lashes enhance the entire facial appearance in one go. Nevertheless, a frequently asked question remains if mascara can be applied before or after the application of fake eyelashes.

As suggested by experts, mascara be applied after placing the false lashes for a more uninterrupted appearance. This technique helps the fake lashes mix seamlessly with the actual ones. Also, it prevents the glue from deteriorating further and ensures the false eyelashes' durability.

For a long time, people have believed that false lashes and mascara are incompatible. However, they beautifully complement one another when used correctly. Getting into a consistent practice of wearing both false lashes and mascara, one can enhance the appeal of the eyes without risking the natural appearance of the false lashes.

Steps to follow before applying mascara on false eyelashes at home

Clean, dry eyelashes are the first step in applying natural eyelash extensions. Put a thin layer of mascara on the natural lashes first. It will strengthen the connection between the real and false lashes.

When applying fake eyelashes, place them close to your natural lash line. To keep the glue from shifting, let it dry entirely.

To mix your natural lashes with the fake lashes, gently apply a thin layer of mascara. If you want your effect to be smooth and unnatural, this is the step for you. Also, focus on the tips instead of the base so that the adhesive doesn't go off.

Make sure to balance it by applying mascara to the lower lashes as a final touch. Thus, it enhances your look and adds a bit more dimension to your eyes.

Easy hacks to apply mascara and false eyelashes

Mascara selection: To prevent harm to the false lashes and remove them easily post-usage, ditch a waterproof mascara.

Applying a lower amount of mascara requires a light hand. Excess amounts of mascara can cause clumps and compromise the integrity of the falsies.

Lash maintenance: Consistently cleanse your artificial eyelashes and refrain from applying mascara directly onto them to prolong their lifespan.

Aftercare for false eyelashes

Proper aftercare is needed to maintain the quality of the artificial eyelashes. Remove any leftover mascara from the real lashes carefully.

Be careful not to pull on the false ones. Falsies should be kept in a clean, dry place so they stay in good shape for next time.

There are a lot of good reasons why you shouldn't put mascara directly on fake eyelashes. First, mascara can make false eyelashes last shorter, especially the more delicate kinds.

The reality is that mascara can clump and eyelashes stick together oddly. Not only does this make these artificial eyelashes look less natural and more worn, but it also makes them harder to clean and keep up for future use.

Additionally, the process of removing mascara from false lashes can be harsh. It often causes rubbing or pulling that can damage the lashes or alter their shape. With all these considerations, it's advisable to apply mascara to one's natural lashes before applying false lashes.

So, it will preserve the appearance of the false lashes while still achieving the desired voluminous and elongated lash effect.