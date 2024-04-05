"Gonna be in the same color she's in right now": Gilbert Arenas makes his pick for $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese's WNBA landing spot

Angel Reese's college basketball career came to an end on Monday night when her LSU Tigers were defeated by Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

Reese, who was part of the 2023 national championship-winning side, is one of the strongest players in women's college basketball and now has her sights on the WNBA, as she has declared for the upcoming draft.

But, which team will be obtaining her services? Former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas has predicted where Angel Reese, who has a NIL value of $1.8 million per On3, will be playing next season. Here's what he said on the "Nightcap" podcast:

"She is going to be in the same color that she is in now" (1:50)

Arenas predicted that the WNBA team that Reese will be drafted by play in the same color that the LSU Tigers do. The Tigers play in purple, meaning that Arenas thinks that the Los Angeles Sparks will be drafting Reese.

This prediction makes sense. The Sparks have the second and fourth picks in the first round. It is generally assumed that Caitlin Clark will be the number one pick and will go to the Indiana Fever.

Reese is arguably the second-best player available to teams in the draft, and it is unlikely she would fall from this position, giving the Los Angeles Sparks one of college basketball's most talked-about stars.

Read more: Don't be shocked when people take shots": Jason Whitlock criticizes WNBA-bound Angel Reese for facing online criticism

Will Angel Reese cope in Los Angeles?

Arenas also thinks that this pick will work due to Resse's personality.

"And then Angel Reese, that's the personality you need here. That's the person that's gonna sell tickets. Right? You need that personality in Los Angeles, like the purple and gold is built off. Like names, names. Charisma, style swagger, right? And she checks those boxes off." (2:36)

The arrival of Reese in Los Angeles would suit both parties. Reese has enough charisma and "swagger," both on and off the court, to be able to survive in a large influential market like Los Angeles.

Additionally, Reese will be able to pair up with players like former number-one pick and two-time All-Star Chiney Ogwumike. They can fill the gaps left by the Sparks' top scorers from last season, Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada, who were both traded by the Sparks to other teams in the off-season.

Not only will the Sparks be getting a player who has been one of the best college players of recent years, but Reese has become a household name, and her arrival could drastically raise attendance for a league that struggles to fill their arenas.

Do you think that Angel Reese will go to the Los Angeles Sparks, and what will her impact be?

Read More: We took Vogue to the hood": LSU star Angel Reese shares clip of Vogue team in Baton Rouge following her declaration for the 2024 WNBA Draft

Poll : Will the Los Angeles Sparks draft Angel Reese? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion