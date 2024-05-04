Why is Nika Muhl not playing tonight? Latest on Seattle Storm's rookie

The 2024 WNBA draft class has many interesting rookies coming into the league aside from Caitlin Clark, and that includes Nika Muhl. Known as a Sue Bird clone with her resemblance, height, figure, and history, Seattle Storm fans are itching to see her debut wearing the green and yellow colors.

The Seattle Storm's first preseason game is scheduled for Saturday, May 4, against the Los Angeles Sparks. The matchup is slated to take place in Canada at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

However, Nika Muhl's preseason debut will have to wait, as the Croatian-born player is said to have visa problems in entering Canada.

The former UConn Husky should play her first preseason game for the Seattle Storm on May 7. They will play at home against Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury at the Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

Nika Muhl was picked by the Seattle Storm at 14th overall in the 2024 WNBA draft to form a guard rotation with Jewell Loyd, Skylar Diggins-Smith, and Sami Whitcomb.

Seattle will only have two preseason games before opening the 2024 season against the Minnesota Lynx on May 14. This opening-day matchup will be held at the home court of the Storm.

How good was Nika Muhl in college?

Before entering the 2024 WNBA draft, Nika Muhl ended her college basketball career with the UConn Huskies by taking home the Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023. She also made the All-Big East Second Team twice in 2023 and 2024.

The point guard was initially a highly recruited athlete who drew interest from Oregon, Ohio State, Louisville, and San Francisco before committing to the University of Connecticut after getting a personal visit from UConn coach Geno Auriemma.

She immediately showed promise as a freshman with the Huskies in 2019, with a 19-point performance against Creighton. However, her freshman year ended with an ankle injury.

She shined the brightest in her junior year after Paige Bueckers got sidelined, which gave Muhl a bigger role. That season, she broke Sue Bird's assist record with 284 total assists.

Proceeding to the professional ranks, Muhl has a limited offensive skill set and averaged only 6.9 points in her senior year. However, her eye for spotting teammates to hit an open shot was key to the Seattle Storm giving her a chance in the WNBA.