Brittney Griner's partner Cherelle drops heartfelt reaction to Breanna Stewart's knee surgery

WNBA superstar and Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart underwent knee surgery on Thursday, announcing it on Instagram. Stewart received love and support from her followers, including Brittney Griner's partner Cherelle.

Stewart did not give any details on the procedure, but it was reported that she had a scope done on her right meniscus. She labored through the injury as she competed in the newly formed 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League.

In her post, which has a photo of her on a hospital bed, she updated on her condition, writing:

"Small thing to a giant 🏁might or might not retire the leg sleeve but definitely getting rid of all that tape, iykyk. S/o to the gang getting me through unrivaled and Dr. Weber for getting me right🔪See you in the W😉 "

Reactions flooded in the comment section from fellow players, friends and supporters. One was from Cherelle, whose partner Griner was a teammate of Stewart in Team USA when they won the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

She expressed well-wishes to 'Stewie' through emojis, writing:

"💕✨"

All love and support

Breanna Stewart is expected to be healthy in time for training camp following her surgery for the New York Liberty. She is bracing for another tough season as they defend their WNBA title.

Breanna Stewart played in inaugural season of Unrivaled

Breanna Stewart played in the inaugural season of Unrivaled Basketball League, which she co-founded, and had an eventful yet challenging campaign.

The New York liberty superstar was part of Mist BC in the 3-on-3 league and posted solid numbers of 19.1 points, 11 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 14 games. However, the team struggled for wins, finishing with a 5-9 record to miss the playoff bus.

With Mist, Breanna Stewart played alongside fellow WNBA stars DiJonai Carrington (Dallas), Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago), Aaliyah Edwards (Washington), Jewell Loyd (Las Vegas) and Rickea Jackson (Los Angeles).

Unrivaled is now in its playoff phase and down to four teams from a field of six, namely, Lunar Owls BC, Rose BC, Laces BC and Vinyl. The knockout semifinals are set for March 16 and the final on March 17.

The league was co-founded by Stewart and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota) to provide a viable option for women professional players to showcase their talent in the United States during the WNBA offseason while earning good pay.

