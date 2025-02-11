Sabrina Ionescu drops hyped 3-word reaction to Breanna Stewart's latest Mist BC photo dump

Breanna Stewart has been on a roll over the past year, leading the New York Liberty to their first WNBA championship and her third. Stewart also launched the Unrivaled league, which she co-founded with fellow WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier.

Stewart was inspired to post a photo dump surrounding Unrivaled's inaugural season on Instagram on Thursday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of Stewart's New York Liberty teammates and 2024 Olympic teammates, Sabrina Ionescu, who is also a player in the Unrivaled League, had a hyped three-word reaction to Stewart's new post:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Haideeeeee (let's go)."

Image via Instagram (@breannastewart30)

Haidee means modest or well-behaved and is of Greek and English origin. Ionescu was hyping up her teammate to enjoy herself the way she wants.

Breanna Stewart's Mist BC defeats WNBA teammate Sabrina Ionescu's Phantom BC in Unrivaled action

Breanna Stewart and her Uniravled team, Mist Basketball Club, battled her WNBA teammate Sabrina Ionescu and the Phantom Basketball Club on Feb. 3, with the Mist winning 64-61.

Stewart and Iomescu are teammates on the WNBA's New York Liberty, who won the league in the summer.

Stewart came out on top, scoring the game-winning free throw to win it for the Mist BC over the Phantom BC.

Stewart finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Ionescu had 12 points and nine assists. Satou Sabally added 22 points and Brittney Griner 20 for the Phantom. Rickea Jackson added 17 points and Jewell Loyd 13 points for the Mist.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback