Brittney Griner shares emotional message for wife Cherelle on Mother's Day amid pregnancy

Brittney Griner has been a subject of controversy since 2021 and despite the challenges of being detained in Russia for 10 months, her wife, Cherelle Griner, has stood by her side against all odds. Back to playing in the WNBA, the nine-time All-Star wrote a heartfelt Mother's Day message on her social media page.

Through in-vitro fertilization, Cherelle and Brittney conceived a baby, which they are expecting to be born by July 2024. The six-foot-nine center celebrated this life experience on her social media page, sharing how much this Mother's Day means to her.

"This Mother’s Day is hitting a little different as I watch my beautiful wife create life. Happy 1st of many Mother’s Day baby, I love you! & Happy Mother’s Day to my Mother in law. You created one spectacular woman that I get to share and cherish life with, thank you 🤍" posts Griner.

The couple has been married since 2019 and this is going to be the third child of Griner; the first two were twins from her previous marriage with Glory Johnson through in-vitro fertilization as well.

Who is Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle?

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, formerly Cherelle Watson, encountered each other as they both attended Baylor University. She majored in political science and government with a minor in family and child studies. Cherelle took law afterwards and graduated from North Carolina Central University School in May 2022.

After Griner had a divorce from her previous wife, Glory Johnson, in 2016, she started seeing Cherelle and proposed to her in 2018. After getting married a year later, the couple announced their pregnancy in April 2024.

In February 2022, Brittney Griner was detained in Russia after possessing hashish oil in vape cartridges. After pleading guilty that she was unintentionally breaking the law, President Joe Biden heard her appeal and asked for assistance.

She was released on December 8, 2022, through a controversial prisoner swap but was later sentenced to nine years in prison, which was upheld during an appeal. Cherelle Griner has been vocal about her wife's detainment in Russia as she faced the media, expressing her concern for her well-being.

Returning to the WNBA in the 2023 season, Brittney Griner averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Phoenix Mercury. She also shot 56.2% of her field goals and 77.2% from the free throw line.