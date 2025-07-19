Brittney Griner uncovers gruesome details of inmate sharing prison cell with her in Russia: "She was selling videos online of her husband and child" 

Brittney Griner was detained in Russia after the 10-time All-Star was arrested in February 2022 on charges of cannabis possession and smuggling. She spent around 10 months in a Russian prison before getting released in December 2022 as part of a swap deal between the USA and Russia.After almost three years, the WNBA star provided some in-depth stories from her time there while appearing as a guest on Cam Newton's &quot;Funky Friday&quot; podcast. During one segment, the 10-time All-Star revealed the details of the first inmate she shared a cell with in a Russian prison.&quot;I had a cellmate in the very beginning. I thought something was off with her, she acted like a child but she was a grown woman,&quot; Griner said. &quot;She had burn marks all over herself, and I found out after the fact that she was selling videos online of her husband and her child, together.&quot;Griner revealed there was not much torture implied on female inmates, but her cellmate mentioned here, was tortured and was made to sleep at the door because of the gruesome nature of her crime.Brittney Griner reveals humiliating check-in process she went through before getting traded back from Russian prisonIn another segment of the interview, Brittney Griner revealed the humiliating check-in process she went through before she was traded back to the USA in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.&quot;One little last play to terrorize me or mess with me cuz when they were checking me in, they had me stripped down butt naked in front of a room of probably like seven to eight men,&quot; Griner said. &quot;They had a Polaroid and they had me spinning ina cicle while they taking photos of my tattoos because my tattoos are whatever they are. That was their last little act to mess with me.&quot; (2:11:00)After that statement, the 10-time All-Star revealed that she was flown to Abu Dhabi, where the exchange took place. She met with the US official in charge of the exchange and also exchanged a few words with Bout before boarding the USA plane and heading back to her country.