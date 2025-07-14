"I’m 10 toes down behind you": Brittney Griner lays bare her feelings in wholesome tribute to her son on special day

Brittney Griner celebrated her son Bash's first birthday. On Sunday, the Atlanta Dream star made a wholesome tribute post on her Instagram handle and poured her heart out in the caption.

She posted a series of pictures, featuring Griner in her off white ensemble, adorably holding Bash as her wife, Cherelle Griner, in her striped dress stood beside her. One of the subsequent pictures in the slide had Griner playing with Bash in the water.

The last slide showed Cherelle playing with their son in a colorful ball pool.

"1️⃣ whole year of Bash 🦕🥏🐳👔 … I love you son 👑… Know i'm 10 toes down behind you, always!" Griner wrote in the caption. "The world is yours my young King 🤴🏽."

Brittney Griner and Cherelle welcomed their son last July. However, the couple exercised privacy for a few months before making things public. In November. Bash's face was made public when they shared a family picture with CBS Mornings. Griner revealed that Bash was born on July 8.

Life has taken a big turnaround for Griner after being released from the Russian prison. In 2022, Griner was arrested in Russia for possession of cannabis. She was released after 10 months in prison. The swap sent Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange for Griner.

Brittney Griner addresses alleged racist comments against Caitlin Clark

Brittney Griner became the center of controversy in May because of an alleged racist comment during the game against the Indiana Fever, when she was fouled out.

A video of the Dream Center went viral, which showed her visibly upset. As Griner sat on the beach, the camera caught her saying something. Many alleged on social media and inside the WNBA world that she was saying "f****** white girl" to Caitlin Clark.

However, after a few weeks, Griner was asked to address the rumor about her hurling a racist comment against Clark. She said she didn't remember what she said.

"I remember fouling out, being mad. I really can’t remember what I said, honestly," she said.

When a reporter asked if she could have possibly said "f***** white girl," Griner denied it.

"Would never say that," she said. "Like, there’s no place for that in our league. I wouldn't say that. I was mad about the call. I know it wasn’t that because I wouldn't use that type of language."

Except for lip reading, there is no way to determine what Griner said. Sports writer and commentator Jemele Hill defended Griner and said that Griner had said "f****** whack call."

