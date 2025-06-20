"Y’all wouldn’t give white person a chance to explain no racist": Kevin Durant’s brother rips OutKick over Brittney Griner-Caitlin Clark controversy

Brittney Griner and the Atlanta Dream lost to Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever 81-76 on May 22. However, the former WNBA champion is still dealing with the fallout from the game. The 34-year-old has had to deny allegations that she used racist comments toward Clark after fouling out. Kevin Durant's brother, Tony Durant, defended Griner from OutKick, bashing the publication for its reporting.

Griner has had a long, successful career in the WNBA since the Phoenix Mercury drafted her in 2013. She is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, a nine-time All-Star and was named one of the best 25 players in league history by the WNBA in 2021.

Durant's brother called out OutKick reporters with an Instagram comment on a post in which reporters asked Griner to confirm what she said on the sideline after fouling out against the Fever. The Dream center said she could not remember the specific comments she made, despite the reporter's attempts.

"I really can't remember what I said, honestly," Griner said about the incident against the Fever.

This spurred the reporter to ask if she wanted to see the video.

"No," Griner said. "It wouldn't help."

Durant's brother defended the veteran big, saying that she would not be asked that question if she were white.

"Ya wouldn't give any white person a chance to explain no racist s*** why is this allowed to explain itself," Durant said.

Kevin Durant's brother accused OutKick of treating Griner differently because she is Black.

Griner and the Dream have tried to move on from the game that happened almost a month ago, but reporters from various media outlets have been persistent. Despite their attempts at getting Griner or anyone on the Dream to talk about what she allegedly said about Clark, they have been turned away.

Kevin Durant's brother is not the only person coming to Brittney Griner's defense

Fans around the WNBA were upset about OutKick pressing Brittney Griner about what happened against the Fever. Her comments were never confirmed, leading many to believe the outlet pursuing the story was equivalent to "harassment."

In an X post on Monday, sportscaster Chris Williamson expressed his disappointment that the Washington Mystics would allow OutKick reporters to cover their game against the Dream if they only wanted to get Griner to discuss the rumors about what she said to Caitlin Clark.

"Disappointed in the Mystics org for allowing OutKick into that Atlanta-Washington game all so they could simply harass BG with dumb and disingenuous questions," Williamson tweeted.

OutKick founder Clay Travis has remained committed to getting to the bottom of the story but has received backlash from fans and other media members. However, Griner and the Dream refuse to speak about what happened, choosing to leave the past in the past and focus on the game at hand.

