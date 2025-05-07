“Bro’s really in love": Caitlin Clark trolls boyfriend Connor McCaffery’s brother over his prom outing

WNBA star Caitlin Clark loves showing off her humorous side. On Wednesday, Connor McCaffery's brother posted a photo of himself on his prom day. McCaffery's younger brother, Jack, shared it on Instagram only to be roasted by the Indiana Fever star.

Jack's first photo was of himself and his prom date, and then he was pictured with his friends in the carousel post.

Clark had to troll her boyfriend's younger brother in the comments section of his post.

"Bros really in love," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark trolled Connor McCaffery's younger brother on Instagram. (Credits: IG/smiperj22)

The comment from the WNBA star had a lot of attention and was the most-liked comment.

Per People Magazine, Caitlin Clark has been close with the McCaffery brothers since her relationship with Connor McCaffery went public in April 2023. She's become comfortable goofing with the McCaffery family.

However, she isn't just being playful with McCaffery and his brothers. Even with her teammates, Clark loves to show off her quirky personality.

Snapshots of the Fever star were posted on the team's social media accounts for the team photos. Her teammate Sophie Cunningham trolled her in the comments section.

"The tan is coming... everything else is perf," the Fever guard commented.

Clark immediately got her revenge when the team posted the media day photo of Cunningham and Lexie Hull.

“Little less tanning. A little more bball ladies,” Clark clapped back.

She may be playful off the court, but Caitlin Clark is serious about playing basketball. Her sophomore season will start on May 18 against her rival Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Caitlin Clark returned to her alma mater

The WNBA have begun their preseason schedule for the 2025 season, with the Fever facing the Brazilian National Team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Caitlin Clark's former home court. Afterward, the All-Star shared photos on Instagram from her visit to the college arena.

"Déjà vu… a special day 💛" Clark posted.

The Fever didn't hold back, even though it was an exhibition game. At halftime, Indiana had a 70-24 lead against their opponent. In the end, Clark and the rest of the team had a 108-44 victory.

People in Iowa missed watching Clark play, and the preseason contest had a sold-out crowd of 14,998. The 2024 Rookie of the Year came to entertain the crowd after she shot a deep 3-pointer in the game.

Caitlin Clark shot in the same area on the floor when she broke the NCAA scoring record. However, this time, she shot the ball deeper.

