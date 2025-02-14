"Broadcasting extraordinaire" - Fans hail Fever star Aliyah Boston's splendid shift as TV analyst for JuJu Watkins' game  

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston is staking her claim as one of the best bigs in the WNBA as she prepares to enter year three. She has several years ahead of her in the pros. However, Boston has seemingly found an alternate career path once she hangs up her sneakers. The former South Carolina star is making huge leaps in her broadcasting career for college basketball.

Boston entered the media space right after her rookie WNBA season as a college basketball analyst for Peacock for the Big 10 Women's Basketball games in October 2023. She resumed her broadcasting duties at the end of last season in November. Amid a brief break from Unrivaled, Boston was in action as an analyst on Thursday for JuJu Watkins and USC's clash against UCLA.

Impressed with Boston's skills on TV, fans hailed the Fever star online as she gave an astute breakdown of the game.

One fan wrote:

"Aliyah Boston. Broadcasting extraordinaire. Made for TV."

Another added:

"Aliyah Boston, I was not familiar with your TV bball analyst skills"

Caitlin Clark's photographer, Bri Lewerke, also joined the hype train, saying:

"Aliyah Boston’s halftime analysis is always so impressive, informative, and entertaining. She’s a star."

Indiana Fever COO, Amber Cox, added:

"What Bri said! @aa_boston is FANTASTIC!"

One fan tweeted:

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston has a degree in mass communication

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston has a sharp mind on and off the court. During her time at the University of South Carolina, Boston was one of the best players in college basketball. Not only that, but she was also an ace in academics. In March 2023, Boston even hailed herself as an "academic weapon."

She joined South Carolina with a major interest in broadcasting but opted to learn about mass communication to get a broader understanding of the subject.

"So, I did mass comm as a whole, which I actually really enjoyed, because I got to do a little bit of everything,” said Boston. “(My major) taught me the research part of (communications), and it also taught me how to write, which I think is important."

Boston was hailed for her work ethic by her professors, too. One of her professors, Kenneth Campbell, revealed that Boston would stay in touch via emails. Despite her busy basketball schedule, she would meet deadlines, even during her final four trip and championship game.

Boston is definitely putting that knowledge to use. At just 23, she laid a strong foundation for a broadcasting career and followed many of the top women's basketball players into this field.

