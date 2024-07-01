"Bros not Steph Curry" - WNBA fans clown Caitlin Clark for air-balling a shot following highlight-worthy play

During the Indiana Fever's matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday morning, Caitlin Clark pulled off a highlight-worthy play when she broke Rebecca Allen's ankle with a behind-the-back dribble. However, as Allen tried to recover from her fall to get back on defense, the star rookie shot an airball from beyond the arc, which took away the perfect ending from an excellent move.

Reacting to the play, WNBA fans on Instagram trolled Caitlin Clark for putting up an airball after the crafty ankle-breaker.

"Bros not Steph Curry," a fan posted.

"Broke her ankles and then concussed a fan on the baseline 🔥🔥🔥," another one commented.

"That airball is nasty work... I don't care how bad she snatched some ankles," one wrote.

"The airball cancels the move. That’s the rules," a fan posted.

"+10000 aura for the drop -7000 for the air ball," another commented.

"Million dollar move, EBT finish," a post read.

Caitlin Clark led the Indiana Fever to an 88-82 road victory against the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday with her double-double performance of 15 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds in the game. Clark also shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Diana Taurasi showers praise on Caitlin Clark after first matchup

The Fever-Mercury matchup on Sunday was the first time WNBA legend Diana Taurasi faced the star rookie Caitlin Clark. During the postgame interview, Taurasi applauded Clark's rookie season.

"It's amazing. What Caitlin's been able to do in her short career so far has been nothing short of remarkable," Taurasi said.

"The one thing that I really love about her...she's put the work in. Even throughout her short WNBA career, it's been a lot of pressure, a lot of things thrown at her and she keeps showing up and she keeps getting better every single game. So her future is super bright."

Further on in the interview, Taurasi also reflected on Clark's impact on the Indiana Fever and lauded the rookie for her contribution to the team's growth.

"More importantly, she's done a lot for the Indiana Fever. A team that for the last couple of years is trying to get back to their glory days of Tamika Catchings and putting up banners," Taurasi said.

"So obviously, what she's done for the game has been pretty incredible and (having) that momentum coming out of college, eyes on you for four years straight. I think what she's doing for that team right now is pretty impressive. When I think of her, I think of what she's done for that team."

With the win, the Fever snapped their two-game losing streak and are back on the winning track. They have won six of their last 10 contests and are eighth in the league standings with an 8-12 record. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Mercury are sixth in the WNBA with a 9-9 record and have won six of their last 10 outings.

