  "Brutal at her job" - Fever fans drop polarizing reactions to Stephanie White's first season as HC despite keeping playoff hopes alive

"Brutal at her job" - Fever fans drop polarizing reactions to Stephanie White's first season as HC despite keeping playoff hopes alive

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Sep 02, 2025 12:53 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn

Soon, Stephanie White will wrap up her comeback season as Indiana Fever head coach. With just four games left on the Fever's schedule, the team holds a 21-19 record, which allows them to cling to the seventh seed at the moment.

Though the Fever are in good position to make a second consecutive trip to the playoffs, some fans have not been pleased with White's performance since she reclaimed the role of head coach. In their view, the 48-year-old mentor's leadership and tactical adjustments have not been up to par.

"jesus man, you need to watch more games," one netizen told another who was pinning the blame on the Fever's roster turnover. "she is brutal at her job."
These comments from netizens make it clear that the Fever's injury woes complicating the discussion of White's coaching performance this year. For one, the team's superstar Caitlin Clark has missed several games due to quad and groin issues. In addition, players like Sydney Colson (ACL), Aari McDonald (foot), and Sophie Cunningham (MCL) have seen abrupt ends to their season.

In 2024, White's predecessor Christie Sides led the team to a 20-20 finish, marking the first time in eight years that the Fever wrapped up the regular season at .500. Now, with each team playing 44 regular season games, White has helped the team win 21 out of their first 40 outings.

At this point, it's improbable that the Fever will go higher than sixth, given that the fifth seed New York Liberty currently holds a 24-16 record. If Indiana does go on to secure a spot in the postseason, White will be placed under even more scrutiny as her team will likely go up against a powerhouse like the Minnesota Lynx or the Las Vegas Aces.

"It's a good challenge": Stephanie White opens up on predicament of adjusting lineups amidst Fever's injury woes

After the Fever's 81-80 victory over the LA Sparks last Friday, White got candid on the roster turnover that her team has faced this season, as well as its impact on her coaching strategy.

"Any time you have to reinvent yourself throughout the course of the season...it's challenging," White told reporters at the post-game media availability. "It's a good challenge, I guess, from a coach's perspective, the chess match of figuring that out. But it is a challenge."

When it comes to the "reinvention" that White was referring to, she and her coaching staff will have to continue to find creative ways to win as the Fever close out their season by facing the Phoenix Mercury, the Chicago Sky, the Washington Mystics, and the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
