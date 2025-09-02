"Brutal at her job" - Fever fans drop polarizing reactions to Stephanie White's first season as HC despite keeping playoff hopes alive

Soon, Stephanie White will wrap up her comeback season as Indiana Fever head coach. With just four games left on the Fever's schedule, the team holds a 21-19 record, which allows them to cling to the seventh seed at the moment.Though the Fever are in good position to make a second consecutive trip to the playoffs, some fans have not been pleased with White's performance since she reclaimed the role of head coach. In their view, the 48-year-old mentor's leadership and tactical adjustments have not been up to par.&quot;jesus man, you need to watch more games,&quot; one netizen told another who was pinning the blame on the Fever's roster turnover. &quot;she is brutal at her job.&quot;Tamptreal Rays @vlad27fanLINKjesus man, you need to watch more games. she is brutal at her job.Herbert @Herbert21480040LINKInjury or no injury, a team needs a gameplay. When CC on court, Fever was PNR/PNP + open shooting. When CC off court, what was Fever's gameplay? They only win by individual player's heroic hot hands, and lose when no miracle happens. This is coaching issue!Caitlin Clark 22 @caitlinclarkccLINKHer in game adjustment, rotations her tacticals and principals are the problems. Our offense is old basketball. Why did she play zone last night? Why did our guards playing 1v4? These problems exist even with CC. If she is that good we should be doing betterFLCL @FLimaxxxLINKYou just don't get it. when the team is &quot;stable&quot; and healthy she still won't be the right choice. I get that she was excited to coach CC and CC likes her so much....but she just reverted to her old ways. DNP rookies, no 3's, no transition offense.3G @3GUNI89LINKWhite has the players to play like the 80s Lakers but she plays like the 90s Knicks instead. Even with CC she slows it down and plays a form of offense the team is not good atTRUTH @Chosen_144kLINKThe coaching was trash before the injuries. She don’t even know how to get Caitlin open no different than Sides. Also she clearly not demanding the players to play a role because Howard kept thinking she was the PG even before CC got hurt againThese comments from netizens make it clear that the Fever's injury woes complicating the discussion of White's coaching performance this year. For one, the team's superstar Caitlin Clark has missed several games due to quad and groin issues. In addition, players like Sydney Colson (ACL), Aari McDonald (foot), and Sophie Cunningham (MCL) have seen abrupt ends to their season.In 2024, White's predecessor Christie Sides led the team to a 20-20 finish, marking the first time in eight years that the Fever wrapped up the regular season at .500. Now, with each team playing 44 regular season games, White has helped the team win 21 out of their first 40 outings.At this point, it's improbable that the Fever will go higher than sixth, given that the fifth seed New York Liberty currently holds a 24-16 record. If Indiana does go on to secure a spot in the postseason, White will be placed under even more scrutiny as her team will likely go up against a powerhouse like the Minnesota Lynx or the Las Vegas Aces.&quot;It's a good challenge&quot;: Stephanie White opens up on predicament of adjusting lineups amidst Fever's injury woesAfter the Fever's 81-80 victory over the LA Sparks last Friday, White got candid on the roster turnover that her team has faced this season, as well as its impact on her coaching strategy.&quot;Any time you have to reinvent yourself throughout the course of the season...it's challenging,&quot; White told reporters at the post-game media availability. &quot;It's a good challenge, I guess, from a coach's perspective, the chess match of figuring that out. But it is a challenge.&quot;When it comes to the &quot;reinvention&quot; that White was referring to, she and her coaching staff will have to continue to find creative ways to win as the Fever close out their season by facing the Phoenix Mercury, the Chicago Sky, the Washington Mystics, and the league-leading Minnesota Lynx.