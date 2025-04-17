“Built in Ohio, developed in DMV”: Brad Sellers proudly reacts to daughter Shyanne Sellers touching down in Bay Area to warm welcome

Michael Jordan's former teammate Brad Sellers was over the moon after his daughter Shyanne Sellers' selection by the Golden State Valkyries in Monday's WNBA draft. She was selected with the No. 5 pick in the second round (No. 17 overall) after the Valkyries picked Lithuanian forward Juste Jocyte with the No. 5 pick in the prior round.

Ad

Sellers, a guard from the Maryland Terrapins, was on the way to the Bay with her father hyping her up. After the team announced their pick and welcomed Sellers to the organization, Brad Sellers celebrated on X (formerly Twitter).

"Great 1st Day in the Bay!! Built in Ohio..developed in the DMV@TerpsWBB," he first tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Moreover, Brad reacted to the video of the team welcoming her daughter, Shyanne, and Kaitlyn Chen, the third and final pick the Valkyries made in the 2025 WNBA draft.

"A @TerpsWBB touched down in the Bay (alternate view)," a second message read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shyanne Sellers spent four seasons in college, averaging 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field. She joins a team with a veteran guard in Tiffany Hayes, and a young talent like Kate Martin and Carla Leite.

The challenge won't be easy, but Sellers has the tools to shine with the Valkyries.

Shyanne Sellers was inspired by her mom's fights to become a professional athlete

While her father, Brad Sellers, played a key role in Shyanne Sellers' desire to succeed as a basketball player, her mother's story motivated her to give her 100% every day. Sellers had a tattoo on her left arm to honor her mother, Kym Sellers.

Ad

She and her three sisters have the phrase “living strong, fighting long, ’til MS is gone” tattooed, Annie Krakower of TERP revealed in January. The phrase represents the impact her mother, who's battled multiple sclerosis for multiple years, has had on her four daughters.

“It just made me and my siblings work really hard, just knowing that anything’s possible if you put your mind to it,” she says of her mom’s fight. “People are like, ‘Oh, that’s so sad,’ but she doesn’t make you feel like it’s sad. She’s just grateful for everything she can do.”

She couldn't win the national championship with the Maryland Terrapins, but Sellers has set her sights on a different goal. The Valkyries aren't expected to compete this season, but they have the pieces to make noise in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More