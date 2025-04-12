Bulls legend Brad Sellers wants his daughter Shyanne Sellers drafted by Angel Reese's Sky

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft, Chicago Bulls legend Brad Sellers opened up about his preference for his daughter, Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers, to be drafted by the Chicago Sky. The former NBA player spoke in an interview with Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune on Thursday.
"Look, the trip back to Chicago hasn’t gotten past us," Sellers said. "It’s exciting to even think about.”
The 62-year-old further expressed his love for Chicago, saying his daughter, Shyanne, also understands how much the city means to them.
"It really brings you full circle. I love Chicago, and I love the Bulls," Sellers said. "Always have and always will. She knows what the city of Chicago means to our family and what it has done for us. To see her come back, it would be a joy for me.
"That’s family. I can pick up the phone and call anybody over there. They gave me a start in life that many don’t get a chance at. I’ve always been appreciative of that."
The Bulls drafted Sellers out of Ohio State with the ninth pick in the 1986 NBA draft. As a center, he played with Michael Jordan for three seasons, from 1986-87 to 1988-89, before joining the Seattle Supersonics. Now, with his daughter set to enter professional basketball, Sellers is hopeful that Chicago can become her new home after college, like it became his.
Shyanne Sellers is one of the top-rated women's basketball prospects coming into the 2025 draft. Even though the Maryland Terrapins' run in the NCAA Tournament ended in the Sweet 16 after losing to South Carolina, Shyanne didn't have a bad final season in college.
As a senior, she was named to the All-Big Ten first team for the third consecutive season and is the first player in the program's history to record 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists. In 2024-25, she also averaged 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 46.2% from the field.
Shyanne Sellers 'locks in' with girlfriend Faith Masonius ahead of big day
On Friday, Shyanne Sellers and her girlfriend, Faith Masonius, took their relationship a step further by getting engaged. Masonius also played for Maryland in college, both as an undergraduate and graduate student.
The couple shared pictures and videos of their engagement on their Instagram story. In one of the photos, both of them could be seen cutting a cake to mark the day.
In another, Faith showed off the engagement ring on her finger while Shyanne held the cake bearing the bold letters "She said yes!" as they posed for a snap.
Shyanne Sellers will hope to get drafted by a team she can thrive in, and like her father, the Chicago Sky might just be on her mind.
