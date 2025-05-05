"Bunch of clowns" - WNBA fans point out Caitlin Clark's supposed lack of attention from Nike

Caitlin Clark reportedly signed an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike after the Indiana Fever made her the No. 1 pick in 2024. After setting viewership and attendance records in college, the deal did not surprise many. Clark’s popularity grew even more once she starred in the WNBA.
On Sunday, the All-Star point guard returned to Iowa to a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena to lead the Fever against the Brazil National Team. Clark’s arrival and performance had social media buzzing.
Fans who were surprised Nike did not make one tweet about Clark before and after the game, reacted on X (formerly Twitter):
“y’all are a bunch of clowns.”
One fan said:
“yeah hell is hot for you @Nike”
Another fan added:
“I hate you for this @Nike.”
@barbara_jurkic continued:
“I'm not buying anything from Nike until they start promoting her.”
@LMadridista_7 commented:
“Why offer Caitlin a contract if they're not going to give her the visibility and value she deserves?”
When it was announced, the Indiana Fever’s game on May 4 against the Brazilian women’s national basketball team excited fans. Besides being a tuneup for the Fever for the coming 2025 season, the showdown marked Caitlin Clark’s return to her old stomping grounds. For reason only Nike Basketball knows, the event did not make it to the brand’s social media page on Sunday.
Nike’s account on X has been dominated by the NBA playoffs and Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson. Since April, the only women’s basketball players who got a tweet or post from the brand were Wilson, Juju Watkins and Paige Bueckers.
Fans blasted the brand for failing to put the limelight on Caitlin Clark in her return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa.
Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, called out Nike for the Indiana Fever star's lack of exposure
The fans were not the only ones who noticed Nike’s lack of activity on social media for Caitlin Clark on Sunday. Connor McCaffery, the WNBA superstar’s boyfriend, wrote on X during the game:
“@Nike yall don’t got internet or what?”
Social media buzzed with highlights from Clark’s game against Brazil. She opened the Indiana Fever scoring with a 3-pointer, a 24-footer that raised the decibel level inside the arena.
Caitlin Clark punctuated her memorable evening with a logo triple that quickly became viral. Nike seemed unaware of the event and the point guard’s exploits that Connor McCaffery had to call the brand out.