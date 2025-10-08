  • home icon
"But I was told…": Natalie Esquire seemingly mocks Caitlin Clark's Fever after Aces vs. Mercury WNBA Finals Game 1 obliterates viewership record

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 08, 2025 10:36 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty

Natalie Esquire made headlines after taking a jab at Caitlin Clark through a not-so-subtle post on X on Tuesday. Her comment came right after the WNBA announced record-breaking numbers for Game 1 of the 2025 Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury.

The league announced that the opening game reached a peak of 2.5 million views, making it the most-watched Game 1 in WNBA Finals history.

“Game 1 of the 2025 WNBA Finals is now the most-watched Game 1 of the WNBA Finals in 28 years, averaging 1.9 million viewers and peaking at 2.5 million viewers! It also marks the most-watched WNBA Finals Game 1 in a series format,” the WNBA’s statement read.
Esquire took this opportunity to add her own thoughts about the narratives that the Finals wouldn’t draw much attention without Clark and the Indiana Fever.

“But I was told…🥱🤭,” Esquire replied to the X post.
It is safe to assume that Esquire’s response is directed at the Fever, as she often shares critical posts about Clark.

Game 1 on Friday was an action-packed thriller that went down to the wire. The Aces rallied back from a nine-point deficit to win 89-86. With the Aces now leading the series 2-0, they’re just one victory away from clinching their third championship in four years.

Caitlin Clark shares Indiana Fever teammates’ season recap Instagram posts

After the Indiana Fever were eliminated from the WNBA playoffs, Lexie Hull and Sydney Colson both posted on Instagram, giving fans a recap of their season.

Hull shared a set of 20 photos that showed everything from game moments to time on the bench and during practice. Caitlin Clark appeared in several of the pictures. However, Clark shared one of those photos on her Instagram story that showed her hugging Hull.

“💕💕💕💕,” Clark captioned her post.
Credits: Instagram (@caitlinclark22)
A few hours later, Colson uploaded a post with 18 pictures from the season. Clark commented on it, saying:

“Syd 😭😭🤣🤣 thankful for ya.”
Credits: Instagram (@caitlinclark22)
Caitlin Clark also reposted Colson’s post on her story.

Credits: Instagram (@caitlinclark22)
The Indiana Fever had an impressive performance this season, despite several key players being sidelined by injuries. They were one win away from reaching the WNBA Finals.

Once the roster is fully healthy, the Fever will likely return stronger than ever, ready to contend for a championship.

