"Buying Caitlin Clark stock over the entire WNBA": OutKick Founder advises Fever star to start her own league after dust ups against Sun

Tuesday’s heated matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Connecticut Sun saw several on-court scuffles. One in particular, involving Caitlin Clark, received the most attention and instantly became the hottest topic of discussion among fans. OutKick founder Clay Travis is among the most prominent Clark supporters and used the opportunity to present the young superstar with an interesting business idea.

Reacting to the disrespect towards Clark from her peers, Travis advised the University of Iowa alum to abandon the WNBA and start her own professional league.

“I’m starting to think Caitlin Clark should just leave the WNBA and start her own new pro league. May sound crazy. But if I could buy stock in Caitlin or the rest of the WNBA without her, I’m buying Caitlin Clark stock over the entire WNBA combined without her,” Clay Travis wrote on X.

He doubled down in the comments, arguing that Clark could run a bigger entity than the WNBA, which would result in her potential league thriving.

“I think the entire WNBA would fold if she left. She could legit run her own league and put them out of business,” Travis added. “No single team sport athlete has ever been bigger than the entire league combined. I think she is.”

During the third quarter of the Commissioner’s Cup matchup, Sun’s Jacy Sheldon poked Caitlin Clark in the eye. Clark’s visibly frustrated reaction suggested that the move was malicious rather than a legitimate attempt to steal the ball.

In the aftermath, Clark aggressively confronted Sheldon. This led to a physical response from Sun players Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey, shoving the Fever star to the ground.

Sophie Cunningham was ejected for her decision to stand up for Caitlin Clark

Jacy Sheldon spent much of the game pestering Caitlin Clark before poking the Indiana Fever star in the eye. Tensions further escalated in the fourth quarter when Fever’s Sophie Cunningham decided to defend her teammate.

During the Sun’s fastbreak opportunity, Cunningham dangerously wrapped up Sheldon and sent her to the floor. The officials reviewed the play and quickly gave Cunningham a flagrant 2 foul, leading to her ejection from the game.

Despite the drama, the Fever cruised to an 88-71 win, securing a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup finals. Clark led the way with 20 points and six assists, while Sheldon managed to score just two points.

