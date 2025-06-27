"Buying it? Or is this a mental break?": Jason Whitlock questions Caitlin Clark's groin injury amid brutal slump

The Indiana Fever announced on Thursday that Caitlin Clark would not play against the LA Sparks because of a groin injury. Clark missed her sixth game of the season after sitting out five games due to left quad issues. The latest injury capped off a brutal three-game road slate where the superstar point guard badly struggled.

Veteran sports talk show host Jason Whitlock reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to Clark’s absence from the Fever-Sparks game:

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason LINK Caitlin Clark out tonight with a groin injury. Buying it? Or is this a mental break?

The Indiana Fever finished 1-2 after going 2-0 following Clark’s return from a left quad injury. In Indiana’s last three road games, she averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 7.3 turnovers.

Against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday, she finished the game with six points, two rebounds, nine assists, three steals and eight turnovers. Although the Fever won 94-86, Clark made more errors than points, the first time it happened in her basketball career.

Late in the fourth quarter against the Storm, Clark stumbled while trying to shake off former Fever teammate Erica Wheeler. She spent a few minutes on the floor before gingerly standing up. Clark grimaced and momentarily held her groin as she walked to the bench.

Caitlin Clark was questionable ahead of the game against the Sparks. The team downgraded her to out a few hours before tip-off, prompting Jason Whitlock to react.

Fever wilted against LA Sparks without Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever looked like they would survive Thursday against the LA Sparks while Caitlin Clark sat on the bench. Behind Kelsey Mitchell, Aari McDonald, Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston, the Fever entered the fourth quarter with a 58-50 advantage.

Kelsey Plum, who had a rough-shooting night in the first three quarters, came alive in the final 10 minutes. Azura Stevens also stepped up to help Plum turn the game around.

The Fever wilted when they started to miss open shots. Once the Sparks found their rhythm, they could not stop the home team’s assault.

After a solid performance in the first 30 minutes, the Indiana Fever unraveled without Caitlin Clark. They were outscored 35-17 in the fourth quarter and lost the game 85-75.

