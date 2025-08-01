"Caitin Clark drives you crazy?": Fans react as Sophie Cunningham’s true feelings toward Fever superstar spark meme frenzy

WNBA fans reacted to Sophie Cunningham's post on X (formerly Twitter) revealing her true feelings about her Indiana Fever teammate on Friday. Cunningham was one of the best acquisitions for the Fever during the offseason. She adds a dynamic 3-and-D play that complements Caitlin Clark excellently.On and off the court, the two players have developed a chemistry that is both entertaining and effective. Together with Lexie Hull, the three players have been one of the most enjoyable trios for the Indiana team.On X, Cunningham reposted a well-known meme that shows a man playing a trumpet annoyingly while a girl covers her ears. The meme was edited, and the Fever's trio's names were included.&quot;I’ve never seen anything more true,&quot; the Fever guard agreed with the meme made about them.Fans reacted to Cunningham's repost, and here are some of the comments they shared.&quot;Caitlin drives you crazy?&quot; a fan said. gretz @gretz4thewinLINKCaitlin drives you crazy?&quot;That is funny! Take care of that golden goose Sophie and she will take care of you,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;the accuracy 😭😭😭 &quot; one fan agreed with Cunningham.Others couldn't get the hint that Sophie Cunningham was joking around with her Fever teammates.&quot;The truth hurts but Sophie and Lexie weren't relevant until Caitlin came into the league,&quot; a fan replied on the post. Santa Cawws @SantaCawwsLINKThe truth hurts but Sophie and Lexie weren't relevant until Caitlin came into the league&quot;Without Clark, would anyone even know you exist? Ever think of posting something about yourself for once,&quot; someone commented.&quot;I wouldn't bite the hand that feeds you,&quot; a comment read.Sophie Cunningham calls out Caitlin Clark's criticsThere has been an ongoing debate about who represents the face of the WNBA. While most fans argue that Clark should be considered the league's poster girl, some disagree. Recently, Sophie Cunningham launched her new podcast, &quot;Show Me Something.&quot; In the first episode, Cunningham called out critics who don't believe Clark should be the face of the league.&quot;It literally pisses me off when people are like, 'She's not the face of the league.' What?&quot; Cunningham said. &quot;There's really good well-known people in our league, I'm not discrediting them. We have a lot of bada**es in our league.&quot;But when people argue that she's not the face of the league, of if our league would be where we're at without her, you're dumb as s**t. You're literally dumb as f**k.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany of Sophie Cunningham's teammates would agree with her view. Clark is one of the most promising players in the league and has significantly improved the association. More fans have become interested in watching women's basketball because of Clark. She's also proven to be one of the top players, earning two All-Star selections in two seasons.