The Dallas Wings endured a heartbreaking 88-85 defeat to the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday. Rookie Paige Bueckers had a chance to force overtime but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.Bueckers received the inbound pass and launched a deep attempt from well beyond the arc. However, the former UConn star’s shot fell short, resulting in an airball that sealed the Wings' fate.The miss sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans quick to criticize Bueckers for her continued struggles in clutch moments this season. Many drew comparisons to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, using the opportunity to mock the Wings rookie.&quot;'Caitlin before Caitlin' for the win,&quot; a fan wrote.Alien Jani @jani__21LINK&quot;CAITLIN BEFORE CAITLIN&quot; FOR THE WIN 🔥🔥🔥Another wrote:P GS @PGS33333222222LINKCaitlin would have made itA fan said:The Real LG /// TEXAS GAL💯 @Lisac55458405CLINKLike it’s ok for Paige fans to admit she’s not clutch like CC, who is known for being clutch.Another said:Berg @Berg_benzoLINKYou can always count on Paige to airball in the clutchA fan commented:𝕃𝕦𝕚𝕤 RM @LMadridista_7LINKStanding out in the clutch moment was never a virtue of Paige.Commented another:CobainRMCF @cobain_xtLINKIf one thing's clear, it's that Paige doesn't have the blood to lead a team to victory. She might be an important player, but she's not the kind of leader who wins games.Paige Bueckers talks about her missed shot in clutchPaige Bueckers reflected on her missed game-tying shot attempt, acknowledging the rushed nature of the play. The Dallas Wings rookie explained that she recognized the situation, but with the clock winding down, she had no option but to heave a desperate shot.&quot;I saw they were switching everything, didn't get separation so tried to put something up at the buzzer,&quot; Bueckers told reporters.Bueckers has struggled mightily from beyond the arc in clutch situations this season. Among all WNBA players with at least 10 clutch 3-point attempts, she has the lowest percentage, connecting on just 16.7% of those shots, a glaring area in need of improvement. Despite the inefficiency, she has been heavily relied upon, attempting the third-most clutch shots (27) in the league.That said, Bueckers still turned in a solid overall performance against the Atlanta Dream. She played 35 minutes and tallied 21 points on 8 of 20 shooting, including 3 of 7 from deep. The rookie point guard also added two rebounds, seven assists and one steal, ending the game with a neutral plus/minus.