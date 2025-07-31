  • home icon
  "'Caitlin before Caitlin' for the win": WNBA fans brutally mock Paige Bueckers after Wings rookie airballs game-tying shot

"'Caitlin before Caitlin' for the win": WNBA fans brutally mock Paige Bueckers after Wings rookie airballs game-tying shot

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 31, 2025 04:15 GMT
"'Caitlin before Caitlin' for the win": WNBA fans brutally mock Paige Bueckers after Wings rookie airballs game-tying shot. (Image Credit: Getty)

The Dallas Wings endured a heartbreaking 88-85 defeat to the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday. Rookie Paige Bueckers had a chance to force overtime but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Bueckers received the inbound pass and launched a deep attempt from well beyond the arc. However, the former UConn star’s shot fell short, resulting in an airball that sealed the Wings' fate.

The miss sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with fans quick to criticize Bueckers for her continued struggles in clutch moments this season. Many drew comparisons to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, using the opportunity to mock the Wings rookie.

"'Caitlin before Caitlin' for the win," a fan wrote.
Another wrote:

A fan said:

Another said:

A fan commented:

Commented another:

Paige Bueckers talks about her missed shot in clutch

Paige Bueckers reflected on her missed game-tying shot attempt, acknowledging the rushed nature of the play. The Dallas Wings rookie explained that she recognized the situation, but with the clock winding down, she had no option but to heave a desperate shot.

"I saw they were switching everything, didn't get separation so tried to put something up at the buzzer," Bueckers told reporters.
Bueckers has struggled mightily from beyond the arc in clutch situations this season. Among all WNBA players with at least 10 clutch 3-point attempts, she has the lowest percentage, connecting on just 16.7% of those shots, a glaring area in need of improvement. Despite the inefficiency, she has been heavily relied upon, attempting the third-most clutch shots (27) in the league.

That said, Bueckers still turned in a solid overall performance against the Atlanta Dream. She played 35 minutes and tallied 21 points on 8 of 20 shooting, including 3 of 7 from deep. The rookie point guard also added two rebounds, seven assists and one steal, ending the game with a neutral plus/minus.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
