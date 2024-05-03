"Caitlin Clark was in the 6th grade": NBA reporter points out Fever star's whereabouts when Pacers last clinched 2nd round berth

An NBA reporter recently pointed out new Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s whereabouts when the Indiana Pacers last secured a second-round berth in the playoffs. The Pacers moved to the next round last night after winning their series 4-2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This was the first time since 2014 that the Indiana Pacers were able to do so. Speaking about it in a recent tweet, Tim Reynolds said:

“The last time the Pacers made the 2nd round, Caitlin Clark was in sixth grade. She's been in Indy for like a week and voila.”

Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly the most famous women’s basketball player in the world right now. Clark became the #1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft after her iconic, record-breaking career with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

She has become a superstar across sports, catapulting women's basketball into unchartered territories. As many as 19 million fans watched the 2024 National Championship final between Iowa and South Carolina, which is unprecedented.

Clark’s final year was full of landmark achievements as she broke Pete Maravich's D1 scoring record en route to her second straight NCAA women's final appearance this April.

Former NBA star links Caitlin Clark’s arrival in WNBA to other vital moments in sports history

Former NBA star JJ Redick, a first-round, 11th-overall pick by the Orlando Magic in 2006, has shared his thoughts on Clark's arrival in the league.

In a recent episode of "The Old Man and the Three" podcast hosted by JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, the former Magic star suggested Clark, picked first overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft, is related to "other important moments in sports." He said:

"I think about this moment, as it relates to other important moments. If you paid attention this college basketball season, you know that Clark is a media driver. She's a ratings driver."

He then spoke about how the hype around Caitlin Clark's arrival in the WNBA is strikingly similar to NBA greats like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and Michael Jordan. He said:

"The league, in some ways, can be traced back to Magic [Johnson] and Larry [Bird], and Michael [Jordan]," the former NBA star discussed. "Caitlin Clark is one of those types of athletes. Athletes we have seen in the last three or four years."

That said, with such high expectations on Clark’s shoulders, it will be interesting to see how her rookie year plays out.