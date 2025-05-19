Caitlin Clark addresses reported hate remarks aimed at Angel Reese during Fever-Sky game: "No place for that in our game"

On Monday, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark addressed the alleged hateful remarks reportedly aimed at Chicago Sky star Angel Reese during their season-opening clash on Saturday.

Clark spoke with the media during the Fever's practice session on Monday and addressed the alleged hateful fan comments directed at Reese during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. IndyStar's Chloe Peterson tweeted Clark's remarks.

"There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society," Clark said. "We certainly want every person that comes into our arena, whether player, whether fan, to have a great experience."

According to Peterson on Sunday, league sources said that a report was filed with the WNBA about fans directing racial slurs at Reese. The WNBA insider also reported that the racist comments have nothing to do with the flagrant one foul committed by Clark that resulted in a mini-scuffle with the Sky star.

The Athletic's James Boyd shared Clark's response when asked whether she heard the reported hateful comments on Saturday.

"It's super loud in here," Clark said. "Although I didn’t hear anything, I think that's why they're doing that investigation, they're looking into it. That doesn’t mean nothing happened, so you just trust the league’s investigation, and I’m sure they’ll do the right thing."

The Fever won the game, 93-58. Caitlin Clark had the third triple-double of her career, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, including a career-high four blocks.

Caitlin Clark appreciates the WNBA's action and doubles down on the Fever's commitment to inclusivity

On Monday, Caitlin Clark said she supported the WNBA's investigation into the alleged hateful comments by fans. She doubled down on the Fever franchise's commitment to an inclusive environment.

"So, I appreciate the league doing that," Clark said. "I appreciate the Fever organization at the forefront of that since really day one in what they're doing. Hopefully the investigation, we'll leave that up to them to find anything and take the proper action if so."

A day after the season opener between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, the league announced via a statement that it will investigate the reported fan comments.

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or society. We are aware of the allegations are are looking in to the matter," the statement wrote.

Caitlin Clark's Indiana will battle the Atlanta Dream for their next two games. On Tuesday, the Fever will host the Dream, while on Thursday, the game will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

