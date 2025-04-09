Caitlin Clark advocates for players, calls for shift in WNBA media policy ahead of new season: "I hate doing them before games"

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has called out the WNBA to change their media policy ahead of the 2025 season. Clark expressed her dislike for the rule, which caters more to the reporters than players. She even got David Letterman to request the change that was likely seen by millions of people.

Ad

In the third episode of the fifth season of Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," Letterman asked Clark about her views on answering questions and facing the media after the game. She shared that she doesn't mind doing media availability and press conferences following the game, but dislikes pregame interviews.

"I don't mind after games," Clark said. "I hate doing them before games. The league requires it. Maybe you should tell them to not require it anymore. Make a statement right to the camera."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Letterman obliged the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's request and pleaded with the WNBA to remove the pregame media availability for players. He looked directly at the camera, with millions of people on Netflix watching the 77-year-old television host.

"I have a personal message to the WNBA, or as I like to call it, the W," Letterman said. "Knock off the pregame pressers. Thank you."

Ad

Clark's appearance was the third episode of the show's fifth season. She followed singer Miley Cyrus and NBA legend Charles Barkley.

Ad

The episode took place in Indianapolis as they discussed several topics such as college life, Clark's career and issues about the WNBA. They even played a game involving grapes and a glass of water, with the Indiana Fever star winning. They also went to the University of Iowa, Clark's alma mater, and spoke with her former Hawkeyes coach, Lisa Bluder.

Caitlin Clark comments on her viral photo

Caitlin Clark comments on her viral photo. (Photo: IMAGN)

Back in early March, Caitlin Clark went viral when a photo of her on the sidelines during an Iowa game showed her muscular transformation. Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White emphasized helping get Clark stronger, but her bigger biceps shocked people.

Ad

During her appearance on ESPN's alternate broadcast of the women's NCAA final between UConn and South Carolina, Clark was asked about her transformation. She initially joked about it being altered and AI-generated before explaining why she had to put on more muscle for the upcoming season.

"It was the camera angle," Clark told WNBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, according to Yahoo! Sports. "AI is getting out of control, c'mon. ... I'm trying to get stronger, like a lot of time in the weight room. It's something I kind of enjoy, so it's pretty easy for me to spend time in there and really work on that part of my game."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Indiana Fever superstar endured a challenging season, frequently taking hits and falling due to the physical nature of the game. She had trouble with the physicality early on before making some adjustments. Now, she's put on some muscle and appears ready for her second year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More