Caitlin Clark aims to exceed expectations in leadership role for Fever: "Need to be an extension of Steph"

Heading into her second season, many are anxious to see the latest growth in Caitlin Clark's game. Now with a year in the pros under her belt, she is striving to improve not only as a player but a leader as well.
Along with being the Indiana Fever's franchise cornerstone, Clark is the team's point guard. This means she is tasked with leading the offense and making sure everyone is in sync on the floor.
During one of her many interviews at media day Wednesday, Caitlin Clark touched on her desire to grow as a leader in year two. In her eyes, she feels she needs to be an extension of head coach Stephanie White on the floor.
"I'm the point guard so people are going to be expecting a lot from me," Clark said. "I need to be there for my teammates, be an extension of Steph on the court and just be a great leader and have a lot of fun doing it."
Leading the WNBA in assists per game last season (8.4), Clark has shown she's capable of setting up her teammates on the floor. Now, she is striving to prove she's capable of leading them with her actions and voice.
Caitlin Clark praises new Fever head coach Stephanie White
Along with some new teammates, Caitlin Clark has to adjust to a new head coach as well. Luckily for her, it's someone she already has a relationship with and strongly admires.
Stephanie White has close ties to the Fever organization, having played and coached for them in the past. Following a two-year stint with the Connecticut Sun, she now finds herself back in Indiana coaching the WNBA's latest rising star.
Dating back to her time as a TV analyst, Caitlin Clark has always respected White and the way she sees the game. At media day, she touched on how her high basketball IQ will help elevate the team this season.
"Her knowledge of the game is far better than most people," Clark said. "She understands how the game is supposed to be played, situation basketball she knows what she's doing. She knows how to put people in positions to be successful, one through five on the floor. She's going to put us in lineups that are successful."
For teams looking to compete for a title, the coach and star player having a good working relationship is essential. Based on how she's always spoken about White, the Fever brought in an ideal candidate for Clark's growth.