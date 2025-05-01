Caitlin Clark aims to exceed expectations in leadership role for Fever: "Need to be an extension of Steph"

Heading into her second season, many are anxious to see the latest growth in Caitlin Clark's game. Now with a year in the pros under her belt, she is striving to improve not only as a player but a leader as well.

Ad

Along with being the Indiana Fever's franchise cornerstone, Clark is the team's point guard. This means she is tasked with leading the offense and making sure everyone is in sync on the floor.

During one of her many interviews at media day Wednesday, Caitlin Clark touched on her desire to grow as a leader in year two. In her eyes, she feels she needs to be an extension of head coach Stephanie White on the floor.

Ad

Trending

"I'm the point guard so people are going to be expecting a lot from me," Clark said. "I need to be there for my teammates, be an extension of Steph on the court and just be a great leader and have a lot of fun doing it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Leading the WNBA in assists per game last season (8.4), Clark has shown she's capable of setting up her teammates on the floor. Now, she is striving to prove she's capable of leading them with her actions and voice.

Caitlin Clark praises new Fever head coach Stephanie White

Along with some new teammates, Caitlin Clark has to adjust to a new head coach as well. Luckily for her, it's someone she already has a relationship with and strongly admires.

Ad

Stephanie White has close ties to the Fever organization, having played and coached for them in the past. Following a two-year stint with the Connecticut Sun, she now finds herself back in Indiana coaching the WNBA's latest rising star.

Dating back to her time as a TV analyst, Caitlin Clark has always respected White and the way she sees the game. At media day, she touched on how her high basketball IQ will help elevate the team this season.

Ad

"Her knowledge of the game is far better than most people," Clark said. "She understands how the game is supposed to be played, situation basketball she knows what she's doing. She knows how to put people in positions to be successful, one through five on the floor. She's going to put us in lineups that are successful."

Ad

Expand Tweet

For teams looking to compete for a title, the coach and star player having a good working relationship is essential. Based on how she's always spoken about White, the Fever brought in an ideal candidate for Clark's growth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More