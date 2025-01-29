Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston drop heartfelt reactions as Kelsey Mitchell re-signs with Fever

After helping the Indiana Fever end their playoff drought in the 2024 campaign, Kelsey Mitchell was among those hitting the free-agent market. Following news of her decision, a pair of her teammates were thrilled with the outcome.

On Wednesday morning, the Fever announced that they've re-signed Mitchell. Upon hearing that she'll be staying in Indiana, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston took to social media to share their excitement.

Among those who made a post for Kelsey Mitchell was All-Star guard Clark. She saw it as a no-brainer that her backcourt mate is remaining with the Fever.

"Duh @kelh_hoop," Clark captioned the story.

Via @caitlinclark22 on Instagram

Aliyah Boston reacted to the news with a four-word reaction.

Trending

"More fun to come," Boston captioned her story.

Via @aliyah.boston On Instagram

Mitchell is coming off her best season in the WNBA, averaging a career-high 19.2 points in 40 games for the Fever.

Indian Fever president reacts to Kelsey Mitchell re-signing with Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever issued a press release on Wednesday morning to officially announce that they’ve re-signed Kelsey Mitchell. It included a statement from President of Basketball Operations Kelly Krauskopf, who expressed her excitement about the veteran guard choosing to remain in Indiana.

“Kelsey has been a foundation of our franchise for many years, and we are thrilled to see her return to the Fever,” Krauskopf said. “We value Kelsey’s commitment to our organization, and we’re excited to see her build off a phenomenal 2024, her best season yet. She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster.”

Expand Tweet

At the time this is being written, the terms of Mitchell’s new contract with the Fever have not been revealed yet. Her previous deal with the organization was for three years and valued at $618,000.

Kelsey Mitchell is one of the longest-tenured players on the Fever to date. She first arrived in Indiana back in 2018 after being drafted No. 2 overall. In that time, she’s grown into a highly productive offensive guard and efficient shooter from beyond the arc.

Retaining Mitchell is big for the Fever, as it keeps their core intact. Last season, she and Caitlin Clark were one of the top backcourt pairings in the WNBA. Now, this high-powered duo will remain alongside one another as they attempt to get the Fever closer to contending.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback