Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and other Fever players adore Kelsey Mitchell's dramatic "pain" stricken pictures

Kelsey Mitchell's Indiana Fever teammates, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, supported her on social media after posting pictures from their media day. The 2025 WNBA season is right around the corner, and it seems the Fever are solidifying their bond as teammates to build chemistry.

Mitchell's post included recent photos of her wearing her Indiana Fever uniform. Kelsey then came up with a dramatic caption, establishing her readiness for this coming season.

"a mixture of certainty and pain in my eyes, it built me to be a hustla’," Mitchell wrote.

In full support, Kelsey Mitchell's teammates, Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner, Sophie Cunningham, and Sydney Colson responded positively to her post.

"1 of 1!! Let’s get it Kels!!! ❤️🔥🤝🏾," Bonner wrote.

"honeyyyyyy 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍 meow," Cunningham wrote.

"Gonna be lots of smiles this year ❤️❤️let’s get it," Boston wrote.

"🙂‍↕️," Colson wrote.

"YEAHHH KELSSSS," Clark wrote.

Indiana Fever Comments (Image Source: Instagram/@kelz_hoop)

Clark, Boston and Mitchell have only been a trio for a year, but it seems that they are ready to wreak havoc this 2025 WNBA season. In her rookie season last year, Clark immediately became an All-Star and proved she belonged in the big leagues.

Meanwhile, Boston was in her sophomore year last season and notched her second consecutive All-Star appearance.

As for Kelsey Mitchell, despite already playing seven years in the WNBA, she's made up for lost time and became an All-Star in her most recent couple of seasons.

Caitlin Clark solidifies chemistry with Aliyah Boston

For the first time since getting knocked out of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, Caitlin Clark made her return to the hardwood to help the Indiana Fever destroy Brazil's women's national team on Sunday. Clark looked happy to be on the court again and couldn't help but express her feelings to her teammate, Aliyah Boston.

During one of the dead possessions in Sunday's game, Clark was ecstatic to be back on the floor and expressed her enthusiasm about playing with Boston again. Caitlin gave Aliyah words of encouragement and shared a hug with her afterward.

“I missed this," Clark said to Boston. "You’re gonna be amazing because you are amazing. Love you.”

It seems like fans were just as excited to see Caitlin Clark play again as the Fever broke the WNBA's average viewership on live television.

According to ESPN, the Fever's game against Brazil drew 1.3 million viewers on TV, peaking at 1.6 million. This number is more than the WNBA's average viewership of 1.2 million.

Fortunately for the fans in attendance and watching at home, Clark was able to play in front of 14,998 people. In the Fever's first pre-season game against the Washington Mystics, Caitlin was sidelined due to a leg injury.

