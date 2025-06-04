"Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are loving it" - Fever fans react to Aari McDonald helping team snap 3-game skid

The Indiana Fever snapped a three-game losing streak and won their first game since Caitlin Clark was ruled out with a quad injury last week. The Fever received a much-needed boost from Aari McDonald, who was signed on Monday via emergency hardship exception.
McDonald finished with seven points, five assists and three steals in 27 minutes off the bench in her first game as a Fever player. She also drew three charges during the game, which helped Indiana earn an 85-76 win over the Washington Mystics at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
Clark and Aliyah Boston liked what they saw from their new teammate, prompting the Fever's social media account to give an appreciation post for McDonald. She played for the LA Sparks last season.
Indiana Fever fans reacted to Aari McDonald's instant impact in her first game for the team. Some liked Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston's reaction to her energy on the court, while others want her to be the team's backup point guard moving forward.
Here are some of the best reactions online.
Aari McDonald played the first three seasons of her career with the Atlanta Dream before getting traded to the LA Sparks last year. After one season with the Sparks, she re-signed with the team but failed to make their final roster. She joined the Indiana Fever on Monday, with Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham injured.
Coach Stephanie White told ESPN that she has always liked McDonald because of her defense and energy. It will be interesting to see if the Fever signs her for the rest of the season, which means someone will likely get released to make room.
Stephanie White shares update on Caitlin Clark's injury
The Indiana Fever announced on May 26 that Caitlin Clark suffered a strained left quad and has been ruled out for at least two weeks. Coach Stephanie White was asked about an update on Clark's potential return, as well as Sophie Cunningham's right ankle injury.
White didn't have a concrete answer but wished Clark and Cunningham were back on the team already. Based on the two-week period the Fever announced, Clark will likely get cleared on June 9.
The Fever are 1-3 without Clark this season, so it will be interesting to see if they will have their best player back soon. If not, maybe Aari McDonald can hold the fort again and lead the Fever to another win.