Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston share heartfelt interaction about buying engagement gifts for Lexie Hull

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston showered their Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull with love after she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Will Matthiessen this past weekend. On Wednesday, Clark and Boston surprised Hull with gifts and presented them to her at the team's training facility.

A video showing the heartwarming moment was shared by the Fever on Instagram and then reposted by the ESPN women's sports page.

On seeing the post, Clark took to the comment section to confirm they had bought gifts to celebrate Hull's engagement with her. She wrote while tagging Boston:

"@aliyah.boston yes we went and bought these items for her. Yes, yes we did."

To which Aliyah Boston promptly responded:

"@caitlinclark22 yes we sure did because that’s who we are as teammates"

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston's IG comments (via @espnw/Instagram)

Lexie Hull's boyfriend, Will Matthiessen, is a retired baseball star who played in the MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The couple reportedly started their relationship during their college days at Stanford University before pursuing their professional careers in basketball and baseball.

As they are now headed for the aisle soon, both CC and Boston have shown their full support for Hull.

Caitlin Clark revealed her golfing plans with Lexie Hull in 2025

Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark have forged a close friendship since becoming teammates at the Fever. During an interview with "Under The Umbrellas" at Augusta National Golf Course earlier this month, Clark opened up about her plans to play golf regularly with Hull. She said (7:33 mark):

"I'm usually too focused on basketball, but Lexi Hull, one of my teammates, was talking to me. She's like, 'We're taking our clubs on the road this year. Like, we're trying to hit all these different golf courses.'

"I'm like, 'Okay, we'll go to some places.' So, yeah. I mean, maybe we'll try to get some different courses in, but it's fun that I get to have teammates that enjoy it, too, and we can, you know, make time to do that together as well."

Both Indiana Fever stars will look to further strengthen their friendship this season as they brace for the return of league action in 2025.

