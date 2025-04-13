"Caitlin Clark is not an all-time college basketball great," says ex-NBA star's daughter while highlighting Angel Reese's 'villain' influence

On Saturday, Mariah Rose, the daughter of ex-NBA star Jalen Rose, shared a bold take on WNBA player Caitlin Clark. She argued that Clark's collegiate resume did not qualify her as an of an all-time great and credited Angel Reese for influencing Clark's meteoric rise.

Additionally, Rose expressed how Reese being vilified contributed to Clark's accolades.

In a snippet posted on Instagram on the 'Hoopsforhotties' podcast account, host Mariah Rose said:

"Caitlin Clark is a WNBA player. So let's stop inserting her into college conversations. Caitlin Clark is an all-time figure in women's basketball, she is not an all-time women's basketball great."

Expressing her dissatisfaction with Clark's collegiate legacy, the 24-year-old emphasized Angel Reese's influence as a key factor in the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year's sudden rise:

"Part of what made Caitlin so alluring is the fact that she had a villain, and that villain was Angel, and that rivalry blew completely up. Caitlin never won a championship."

Although Mariah Rose made a compelling case against Caitlin Clark's college credentials, it is hard to look past the Hawkeyes star's influence. She led her team to back-to-back NCAA Finals and single-handedly raised the viewership number in the women's basketball sphere by millions.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark to kickstart WNBA's first ever 'Rivals Week' this season

With the 2025 WNBA season set to start in a month, the league has announced its first-ever 'Rivals Week.' The announcement was made by the WNBA's official X (formerly Twitter) account as it looks to revitalize the rivalries within the league:

"Rivalries have always been prevalent in the W but this season, we’re bringing you an ENTIRE week in August dedicated to the fiercest and most competitive MUST see matchups 👏"

One of the major rivalries the WNBA has to offer is between collegiate foes Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. This fiery rivalry will kickstart the first ever 'Rival Week' as the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky are set to take on each other for the first ever Rivalry Week matchup on Aug. 9.

The other rivalry games include a rematch of the 2024 WNBA finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx and an inter-conference tie between the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics, to name a few.

