Caitlin Clark asking teammate to hit Bucks fan with T-shirt draws divided opinions: "but Angel was the thug for a celebration?

Caitlin Clark and some of her Indiana Fever teammates went to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday for Game 2 of the Pacers-Bucks series. Midway through the second quarter, Clark and Co. joined a t-shirt-tossing event to add excitement to the home crowd. As the WNBA superstar exited the floor, she could be seen telling teammate Natasha Howard to hit a Bucks fan in the face with a t-shirt.
Fans promptly reacted to the viral clip:
“Wishing harm on someone, but Angel was the ‘thug’ for a celebration?? Ok. I just found this interesting that’s all. Of course they’re praising her and saying how ‘cool’ she is for saying this ol ignorant s**t”
One fan said:
“Sophie’s down bad”
Another fan added:
“lol is she talking about a bucks fan at the pacers game?”
@Milo_Doodle_ continued:
“Sophie’s going to need to take over protecting Caitlin from herself”
@JJ_indy commented:
“A woman after my own heart”
Sophie Cunningham, on Caitlin Clark’s right, was surprised to hear their superstar point guard make the comment. Cunningham could not hold back a burst of laughter after hearing what Clark said.
Clark’s competitiveness has to be oozing regardless of the situation. Before the viral comment, she also tried to fake out a Bucks fan wearing a deer-hunting outfit. After eventually giving the said fan a t-shirt, she left him hanging for a high five.
Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever fans watched the Pacers hold on for a 123-115 win against the Bucks
With Caitlin Clark and some of her Indiana Fever teammates watching at courtside, the Indiana Pacers held on for a 123-115 win. Pascal Siakam drained a crucial 8-2 run late to give the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference a 2-0 series lead.
Clarks’ good friend and Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton also showed up big time. Haliburton finished the game with 21 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. As a point guard, Clark had to be impressed with the way Haliburton ran the Pacers' offense.
Caitlin Clark is a staple in Pacers' home games. She might not see them again against the Bucks if the Pacers win Games 3 and 4 in Milwaukee.